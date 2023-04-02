Privacy | Readers tell about the algae-based processing of their data: “Sensitive information came before my eyes by force”

HS readers have had unpleasant experiences with the processing of their personal data. There are also healthcare professionals involved.

To the doctor a man from Jyväskylä who passed away due to a severe shoulder injury received a diagnosis that began with the words “patient on sick leave, long-term depression”.

“What does this mean for a shoulder injury? As a result, I had to deny Kanna individual mental health visits, of which there are close to a hundred. I don’t want to ban all information sharing,” says the man.

According to him, it should be self-evident that mental health diagnoses cannot be read by anyone other than mental health workers.

The man is one of about a hundred respondents to HS’s survey. Readers were asked about their experiences of situations where the processing of personal data has seemed special.

HS told a couple of weeks ago about a case where the optician’s customer had seen from the sidelines how the optician had the right to all of his health information stored in the Kanta service.

The majority of the approximately one hundred responses to the survey concerned the sharing of health information.

Raumalainen the woman says she was very surprised when the podiatrist asked her for her social security number in order to add the information to Kanta.

After he refused, the podiatrist had explained that he was part of the health care staff and that he was on Valvira’s list, because he is a registered nurse and podiatrist by training.

“I am diabetic, foot care is important to me. He said that in the future he will not take care of anyone who does not provide a social security number. I wouldn’t want any podiatrist to examine my entire medical history.”

“ “Sometimes too much information, even of a sensitive nature, came forcefully in front of my eyes.”

The current situation does not please all healthcare professionals, such as the woman from Kokkola.

“All X-rays and photographs open on the screen at the same time. The picture to be examined more closely is selected from them. Both dental and more intimate pictures are mixed up there, and these pictures can be seen by the dentist as well as other doctors.”

A woman from Jyväskylä is on the same line. He says that he worked in the outpatient clinic monitoring and surgery reception, where every patient’s visit was recorded. The reason for the visit was selected from the menu, which displayed the reasons for all the patient’s visits, i.e. the diagnosis codes.

“Sometimes too much information, even of a sensitive nature, was forcefully put in front of my eyes, which I don’t think would have been necessary at all. I think you should be really careful about these things.”

Previously in the published story, it was reported that the regulation, which will come into effect at the beginning of July this year, will define even more precisely what information each member of the healthcare personnel can see from the Kanta service.

Organizations are obliged to define user rights more precisely than before.

A woman from Turku tells about a patient injury caused to her during eye surgery. When she applied for compensation for loss of earnings, the Patient Insurance Center (PVK) requested and received all of the woman’s visit information from the private health center.

“These visits have nothing to do with my patient injury, and I have not been on sick leave for anything other than my patient injury. PVK had archived all my information.”

According to the woman, the information was deleted when she had demanded in writing the deletion of irrelevant information, citing a previous notice given by the data protection commissioner.

Part of the healthcare professionals who responded to the survey were in favor of releasing the information. According to them, limiting the sharing of information slows down transactions and in some cases can even be dangerous for the patient.

According to a man from Espoo, for example, in the capital region, the transfer of information on primary care and specialized medical care is based on Kanta and permits.

“Instead of treating patients, we record twice and tinker with permits and communications. When someone forbids the use of their personal data in the Hus area for their treatment, it is fundamentally harmful.”

A man from Helsinki writes that if the patient does not tell the healthcare provider about, for example, his mental illness, the medication may expose the patient to life-threatening complications, for example in connection with tooth extraction. According to him, the same applies to alcohol-related liver dysfunction and bleeding risks.

“If we leave it up to the patient to decide whether he dares to tell his ophthalmologist about his lousy diabetes care balance, we’re going really badly against Kanna’s interests and doing a disservice to the patients.”

“ “My papers containing my personal information and bank details were dug out of a pile at the point of sale.”

To the special the processing of personal data has also been encountered elsewhere than in healthcare. Readers have experience with home appliance stores as well as employment services.

A woman from Espoo says that she was buying a washing machine from the store of a large household appliance chain. The seller offered the woman a credit agreement on his own initiative, and in addition to her personal and bank details, she was asked a lot of detailed information about her work history. The woman says that she found it embarrassing to share information in front of other customers.

After not hearing anything about the contract for several weeks, the woman went to the store to ask about it.

“My papers containing my personal information and bank details were dug out of a pile at the point of sale, which seemed to be accessible to any employee.”

Helsinki the man says he went to inquire about the price of a new windshield. After asking about the car’s information, he was asked for his social security number.

When the man announced that the personal identification number has nothing to do with the windshield price estimate, the seller’s answer was: “Well, but when the program requires it.” In the end, the man got a price estimate.

“I was left thinking to myself, what was a personal identification number needed for and whether people give their personal identification number for such purposes and in general to everyone who asks.”

A woman from Vantaa tells how the employment services have to justify with sensitive health information, why it would be necessary to get an exemption from the obligation to look for a job and get into rehabilitative work.

“Instead of just recording a diagnosis, the final papers contained long litanies about a person’s mental health problems, their causes and consequences. I found this very strange. This is my child who has just grown up, so with a young person the matter is perhaps even more sensitive.”