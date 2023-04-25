Privacy | Now healthcare professionals are speaking: There is no point in hiding Kanta data

If the patient hides, for example, his substance abuse history or antidepressant medication from the doctor treating him, the health risks increase.

The patient’s health is at its worst threatened if the doctor cannot see all the patient’s health information recorded in the Kanta service, he says Johanna Uittamo.

He is a doctor specializing in oral and maxillofacial surgery and a specialist dentist. In addition, he teaches medical and dental students at the University of Helsinki.

“Patients may not be able to tell themselves everything that affects the treatment. The strain register is definitely more of an opportunity than a threat. We have the opportunity to find out about the patient’s general health from there.”

According to Uittamo, the patient’s treatment is affected by, for example, the patient’s illnesses, drug allergies, medications and the use of intoxicants.

Uittamo tells about a procedure he performed on a patient with amnesia years ago. The procedure had gone without any problems, and nothing special about the patient’s illnesses or medications had come up in the review of the preliminary data.

Two days after the operation, the patient ended up in the hospital because the bleeding in the operated area continued and continued.

“It turned out that he had medication that affects bleeding, which he may not have known, remembered or wanted to tell, so I was unable to influence how to act. It even resulted in life-threatening bleeding for him.”

According to Uittamo, the incident could have been prevented if he had known about the patient’s medication before the operation.

“I wouldn’t want to take the risk with any patient that his health is threatened because of the handing over of prohibitions.”

See also Culture - How does Picasso dialogue with today's world, 50 years after his death? Johanna Uittamo pushes a doctor’s wheelbarrow in the corridor of the department at Siltasairaala.

Uittamo usually do not look at the patient’s information before the office visit. He first wants to listen to the patient and, if necessary, supplement information about the Kanta service. Patients often do not remember their medications, for example.

Uittamo says that he explains to patients that in order to receive the best possible treatment, it is important for him to know all the things related to health.

“Let’s think that we healthcare professionals somehow want to eavesdrop or voyeur. People want to protect their privacy, but still hope for the best possible treatment.”

Uittamo finds the idea that he, as a health care professional, would be interested in something other than the factors affecting treatment in the patient information strange.

“If you go there to dig up information, there will be a trace of it. Potential abuse can also be addressed.”

Patient can hide, among other things, the use of substances or depression. He may hide, for example, notes from his ambulance visits or information about his antidepressant medication.

The doctor’s goal is to minimize the risks, but if he does not know all the underlying factors, the risks increase.

“If I don’t know everything about the patient, then at worst I expose him to infections, bleeding, allergic reactions and drug interactions.”

Johanna Uittamo, pictured at her workplace in Siltasaira, says that she explains to patients that in order to receive the best possible treatment, it is important for her to know all about health-related issues.

Helsinki a dentist working in the city Kari Lakoma says that he followed the recent debate about the denial of health information in disbelief.

“This goes so deep into being a professional. It is a skill to understand the whole, how everything is or is not important. The published opinion pieces from the patients’ point of view have been downright heretical.”

According to Lakoma, the nursing relationship is based on trust. A clear distinction should be made about him in the discussion, whether it is a care relationship with the patient or a need related to the work task, or whether we go without a care relationship to look at the information of neighbors, acquaintances or celebrities.

“It’s a crime. In general, it’s a funny idea that a professional would get vibes from your treatment information.”

Information the handover ban affects the Hus area more than other welfare areas, says Lakoma. The Hus area is divided into five parts, and data transfer between them relies on Kanta data.

Possible Kanta prohibitions set by the patient also affect the general situation, when the patient is sent to educational treatment organized by Hus. All the necessary information must be written in the shipment as a backup, so that the recipient of the shipment can also manage without the information available from Kanna if necessary.

“Even if I know that everything is OK when making the referral, if you make a ban tomorrow, the information will not be displayed and there will be problems.”

Because of the prohibitions, X-ray images are also transferred on CDs, even if they would travel through the electronic image system without prohibitions.

Kari Lakoma

Teeth during treatment, signs of diseases in the rest of the body can also be found in the mouth. The mouth has mucous membranes, bones and skin structures and is directly connected to the digestive system.

If the doctor is able to combine the patient’s previous health information, the visit to the dentist can lead to examinations that are not directly related to dental care.

“There are diseases that are first found in the mouth. Intestinal diseases can be like that. There is a big difference between looking at just one problem or treating it as a whole,” says Lakoma.

At his workplace, he also works as Apotti information system support and says that when solving problems for professionals, he sometimes has to look at the care information of the city of Helsinki. This also leaves an entry in the log data.

A strike criticizes the fact that a citizen can go to Omakanna himself to deny the release of his health information, but the consequences are not clearly stated.

“How can you decide on the transfer of your data if you do not understand what you are doing?”

According to Lakoma, the Kanta bans affect many work phases. The patient must be asked the same things that would be found already recorded, and additional information is recorded in the referrals just in case. Even partial Kanta bans prevent preloading of data, in which case the doctor has to click and wait for the data to load during a patient visit.

“We are talking about queues for healthcare, and there is a limited amount of resources. All the time that is used for something else like this is taken away from the work itself.”