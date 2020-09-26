The most popular messaging platform undoubtedly claims to be the most safe, but a recently surfaced case has opened its doors. During the investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau got many clues with the help of WhatsApp chats and several media channels also shared WhatsApp chats with names related to the case. The big question has been raised about the encryption and privacy of users. Can the government read your chats or access any third WhatsApp messages apart from the sender and receiver? Many users are looking for answers to these questions.

Messaging platform WhatsApp, with millions of active users, claims that users’ chats are safe, with end-to-end encryption. Encryption means that a message or data code is stored in a format. The end-to-end encryption found on WhatsApp means that only messages and media can be accessed by the sender and receiver at their end and no third can access them. After the personal chats leaked in the Sushant case, now the same thing has been repeated by WhatsApp. The company has said that WhatsApp does not read personal chats to its users.

Are WhatsApp Chats Not Encrypted?

Messages, video and audio calls made on WhatsApp are fully encrypted. In such a situation, when the sender sends a message, it is converted into code and this code appears in the receiver’s device again in the form of the message. Meanwhile, no ‘third party’ can access that message. Here third party means an app, service and attacker. WhatsApp itself cannot access your messages during this time. However, someone else from the device of the sender and receiver can access these messages. That is, encryption is doing its job but the safety of messages is not guaranteed.

Cloning can be the easy way

The easiest way to read another user’s message on WhatsApp and steal the data is to steal its identity. If WhatsApp feels that you are one of the sender or receiver, you will be able to read the messages despite the encryption. Cloning can be a method for this and after stealing the identity of a user, his data can be copied to another device. Identity can be stolen with the help of apps without touching anyone’s phone and accessing a personal WhatsApp account like a cloned user can be done. Apart from this, backup of WhatsApp chats is not encrypted, which can be the reason for personal message leaks.

Where the hell is happening?

To create an account on WhatsApp, users only need a mobile number and the identity is verified through the SMS that comes on it. Like other social media services, WhatsApp does not allow users to set a PIN or password, without which the account cannot be logged in. This means that if a user’s number is cloned, his WhatsApp account can be created and any old chat backup can be restored. WhatsApp’s 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) does not work as well because the 6-digit code for it also comes on the user’s contact number.

What should you do in such a situation?

There is nothing wrong in using WhatsApp for chatting but the chats done on it are safe forever, do not be confused. Currently, keep all authentication and security options found on the app on. Messages sent to WhatsApp go through a pipeline-like setup, which can only be accessed at two ends and messages cannot be read by piercing or making any changes to this pipeline. Attackers or hackers may try to read messages from the end of the sender or receiver, so it is very important to keep your phone and app protected. You must also keep app lock and fingerprint authentication on WhatsApp.