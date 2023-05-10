Measuring and tracking traffic online threatens to become a business, even as a giant like Nielsen. The reason is well known by now. Tracing a digital identity, in the era characterized by new ‘consumer regulations’ relating to privacy, is increasingly complex. “It had an impact”, admitted Karthik Rao, Nielsen Audience Measurement, in an interview with MediaPost. The statement seems to have particular significance when referring to the relationship with Meta, the universe created by Mark Zuckerberg. If the privacy links shrink, user data becomes increasingly valuable. Giving up entire packages, as perhaps happened in the past, no longer seems a must. To understand how the relationship between Facebook and Nielsen in particular has changed, one can use the picture outlined by George Ivie, CEO and executive director of the Media Rating Council (MRC). Before, Meta reported to Nielsen the data relating to the online activity of a user ‘tagged’ by a Facebook or Instagram cookie. Now, this simply does not happen anymore Or, at least, it does not happen entirely. Given that it is conceivable to apply the new model to other ‘Big Data providers’, fundamental for Nielsen, the situation takes on clearer contours. It is difficult to quantify the impact on Nielsen’s operations also because, as Rao said, “it’s all very recent.” The phenomenon, it goes without saying, is destined to have consequences on the strategies of the main stakeholders in a framework that is not limited to Nielsen.