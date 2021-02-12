Loud controversy erupted when he announced the sharing of subscribers’ data in the WhatsApp application with the parent company, Facebook, and the protesters raised the slogan “No to violating our privacy” and trading our data. Perhaps the positive thing is the Facebook administration’s response to the subscribers ’protests, and their retreat. Regarding the decision to suspend or delete the accounts of those who refuse to share their data, after suffering violent losses as a result of the withdrawal of millions from the most popular WhatsApp application, to alternatives such as Telegram and Signal.

However, are we really convinced that our privacy is protected even if it is not transferred from “WhatsApp” to “Facebook” ?!

I think that talking about privacy in this context is a kind of absurdity, as all technology and information security experts agree that the mere connection to the Internet puts that privacy at stake, and our convictions must be established after this stage in order to determine the nature of the information or data and images that we can sacrifice, and be Vulnerable to abuse, without threatening us!

For sure, you tried to talk to a friend about a commodity, such as shoes, clothes, or a watch, and you were surprised by ads on your social networks about the same goods!

As we navigate the Internet, we like things, we share news and pictures with others, add a comment, and give our opinion about what is going on in the world, and as we send our feelings, we receive hundreds of news, pictures and advertisements about goods we want or talk about, without realizing that what we receive from advertisements and targeted news – Sometimes – they respond based on the image that digital marketing experts drew for us, as technology companies work according to an unconventional economic algorithm, transferring all our activities on the Internet to digital analyzers, converting all our data into commodities without realizing it!

Speaking about privacy, the UAE legislator was keen to provide the necessary protection according to Article (21) of the Law on Combating Information Technology Crimes No. (5) of 2012, which states that “he shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of not less than 150 thousand dirhams. Or, or by one of these two penalties, whoever uses a computer network or an electronic system, or any means of information technology, to assault the privacy of a person in other than the cases authorized by law in one of the following ways: eavesdropping, intercepting, recording, transmitting, broadcasting or divulging conversations Or communications, audio or visual materials, or taking pictures of others, or preparing, transferring, disclosing, copying, or preserving electronic images.

So we remain responsible for maintaining this privacy, and realizing that most of the applications that we download on our phones penetrate everything, the camera, the microphone, the contact list, the data of friends, the pictures, and the videos, and we all sign agreements that allow them to do so, without thinking of reading them, Or we realize that our privacy is only limited to everything that we keep for ourselves away from our smartphones …

