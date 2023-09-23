What is the best indoor security camera? And which one has the best price-quality ratio? The Consumers’ Association provides an answer.

An indoor security camera differs from one outdoors in a few ways. For outdoor use, the camera must be dust- and waterproof. He must also be able to take a beating. A camera has to withstand less indoors, so that is less important.

Good image and sound are of course always important. This also applies to privacy and digital security. You don’t want strangers to be able to watch through your camera.

The Consumers’ Association tests security cameras for image quality, sound quality, motion detection and notifications, among other things. A total of about 115 cameras have been tested, which are currently reasonably to well available.

Of the 28 tested indoor cameras, a camera from Ubiquiti came out as Best in the Test. A TP-LINK camera is the Best Buy.

Best in Test: Ubiquiti UVC-G4-Instant

This camera from Ubiquiti is not cheap. You also need a storage device and you have to buy that separately. The cheapest costs about 200 euros. You will recover this amount in the long term, because you do not pay monthly for cloud storage. In addition, such a storage device has advantages if you have other Ubiquiti equipment at home.

The camera responds excellently to movement. The quality of the images is very good, especially during the day. In low light, the quality of the image is also sufficient, but you do see a blue cast in the image. The horizontal angle of view is 101 degrees, which allows you to capture a lot in the picture. But you can’t rotate the camera remotely.

You connect to the camera via your computer or an app on your phone. Both the app and the software on the computer work well and easily. The notifications you receive are clear. You will also receive a notification if the connection to the camera is lost.

The sound from the speaker in the camera is reasonable and the microphone performs well. This allows you to talk easily to someone who is in front of the camera.

You can only connect the camera to the storage drive via WiFi. WiFi works via both 2.4 Ghz and 5 Ghz. The camera does not operate on batteries and requires a permanent power connection. It is waterproof and you could also use it outdoors. But there are other cameras from Ubiquiti that are better suited for outdoor use.

Best Buy: TP-LINK Tapo C225

Best Buy: TP-LINK Tapo C225 © The Consumers’ Association



This camera from TP-LINK is a lot cheaper than the Best of the Test. You also sacrifice something in terms of quality. But overall it’s a great camera for your home.

Unlike the Best in Test, you do not need a storage device with this camera. You can save images on a memory card in the camera (maximum 512 GB). You can also connect the camera to an FTP server or opt for paid storage in the cloud.

The image quality during the day is good. But in less light, the camera performs less well. The sound is also good, both from the speaker and the microphone. The horizontal angle of view is somewhat limited at 81 degrees, but you can rotate this camera remotely. This can also be done in a vertical direction.

With an indoor camera, being able to rotate is also useful for privacy reasons, because you can hide the lens as desired. But due to the black color around the lens, this is less noticeable on this camera.

You connect to the camera via your PC or an app on your phone. The app works very well and the notifications are clear. You will also receive a notification with this system if the connection to the camera is lost.

Just like the Best in the Test, this camera does not work on batteries and only via a fixed power connection. You connect via WiFi (2.4 Ghz only). You cannot use a fixed internet cable.

Accountability

In this section we write weekly about household and technological appliances that have been tested by the Consumers’ Association. This is a collaboration between the independent editors of this site and the Consumers’ Association.

The Consumers’ Association tests thousands of products every year, together with qualified technicians in specialized laboratories at home and abroad. The products being tested are store-bought, so they are not pre-manipulated by manufacturers.

New models are tested as soon as possible after introduction. How fast that is varies per product. The Best in Test is the product with the best test rating, which is readily available. This could also be an older model, because a newer model is not always better. The Best Buy is the product with the best price-quality ratio.

The stated price of a product is the lowest current retail price as far as known to the Consumers’ Association. But prices may vary per day. If no recent retail price is known, the target price is mentioned.