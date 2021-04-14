The digital euro is conceived as a long-term project called to occupy part of the space of cash. The European Central Bank is attentive to similar initiatives such as those launched by China or Sweden, and does not want to be left behind if these types of currencies end up becoming a fundamental part of the payment system. For this reason, on October 12, it opened a public consultation to gather opinions and ideas from citizens, banks and companies. The result, published this Wednesday, shows that what citizens value most is the protection of privacy (4%), followed by security (18%), the possibility of paying throughout the euro area (11%), that there are no additional costs (9%) and that it can be used even without an Internet connection (8%).

The issue of privacy is twofold. Citizens do not want their data to circulate out of control, but the ECB insists that it is impossible to guarantee total anonymity because that would give free rein to money laundering networks and facilitate the financing of terrorist activities. The entity, based in Frankfurt, in any case, would not use this data for commercial purposes, which is a relief in this area for citizens more concerned about the destination of their data.

More than two thirds of the participants are in favor of the digital euro having banks as intermediaries, and the opposing minority rejects this option due to privacy issues and the possibility that it entails a higher cost. The ECB could accept that option, given that its intention is to maintain confidence in the currency in full circulation of cryptocurrencies, and awaiting the arrival of new digital currencies, and does not seek to compete with financial institutions.

Cheapening

About a quarter of participants believe that a digital euro should make cross-border payments faster and cheaper. And they want the digital euro to be usable outside the euro area, albeit with limits. Among the technical suggestions, a quarter of the individual participants would prefer end-user solutions, such as smart cards or a secure item on smartphones, to facilitate cash-like functions.

The importance of the query, however, seems quite limited. Just over 8,200 responses have been counted, but the sample is far from representative. Germany accounts for 47% of all of them, with 4.6 responses per 100,000 inhabitants. Spain is the country where the ECB’s attempt to gather ideas and feel the mood of public opinion has been the least successful, with only 0.4 participants per 100,000 inhabitants. The gap between men and women is equally significant: 87% of the respondents were men, and only 13% were women.

The digital euro is currently in the preparatory phase, and the Governing Council of the ECB must decide in the coming months whether to move towards the investigation phase, in which further consultations are not ruled out. The answers are just one more factor to take into account when preparing the project, which could still take four or five years to be ready, but if it saw fit, the ECB could ignore the answers and make its own decisions.