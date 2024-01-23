Privacy | Amazon monitors the performance of employees with the precision of seconds – France imposed a fine of 32 million euros

The EUR 32 million fine corresponds to approximately three percent of the annual turnover of Amazon France Logistice, which is responsible for the warehouses.

French data protection authority CNIL has fined e-commerce giant Amazon's French warehouse unit 32 million euros for the “too intrusive” monitoring system it used to monitor employees' work efficiency.

The issue was reported by, among others, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and the news agencies Reuters and AFP.

According to the CNIL, Amazon France Logistique, which manages the e-commerce giant's warehouses, has monitored the work efficiency of its employees, especially with the help of data obtained from the scanners used in the processing of packages.

Among other things, the scanners have alerted the company's management if employees have not scanned packages for more than ten minutes. On the other hand, the scanners have also alerted if employees have scanned goods too quickly, i.e. less than 1.25 seconds after scanning the previous product.

of the CNIL According to AFP, the employees of the storage unit have been under constant pressure and have had to regularly justify why they have taken breaks. The authority also considered the monitoring of the scanning speed to be unreasonable.

In addition, the CNIL found it problematic that the employees have not been informed about the surveillance on them in sufficient detail and that the surveillance data has been stored for 31 days after it was collected.

The CNIL considered the monitoring system to be in violation of the EU's general data protection regulation GDPR. GDPR sets strict rules for companies to obtain consent for the use of personal data.

According to the official, the surveillance has targeted thousands of Amazon France Logistics employees.

Amazon's a spokesman said, according to the BBC and AFP, that the company considers the CNIL's conclusions to be incorrect. According to him, such systems are needed to guarantee the “safety, quality and efficiency” of operations.

According to news agency AFP, the EUR 32 million fine corresponds to about three percent of Amazon France Logistice's annual turnover. The company employs a total of approximately 20,000 people permanently in France. Warehouse workers work in eight distribution centers.