DThe German state data protection authorities have initiated administrative proceedings against the developer company Open AI. Open AI released the chatbot ChatGPT in November last year. The US-based company is now receiving questionnaires from the local data protection officers.

They want to check whether the algorithms used by the artificial intelligence comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as the chair of the data protection conference and state data protection officer for Schleswig-Holstein, Marit Hansen, explains when asked.

Not only the origin of the data for the training of the AI ​​is of interest, but also how the data generated in the course of use is handled: Are the rights of those affected, such as the possibility of information, correction and deletion of the data entered, observed? How is the data of underage users treated? Which mechanisms ensure the protection of minors? The answers to the six-page questionnaires are intended to shed light on the German authorities and create transparency.

In Italy, access to ChatGPT has meanwhile been temporarily blocked. Dieter Kugelmann, state data protection officer in Rhineland-Palatinate and head of the federal government’s recently founded “AI Task Force”, sees the approach of the European colleagues as a meaningful sign in terms of data protection policy and an internationally noticed “bang”. However, the aim of the German project is not to block or ban it, but to ensure that the chatbot is legal.

Open AI has until June 7th to express itself and to present a use of AI that is compatible with European law. Marit Hansen hopes for a quick evaluation and is counting on a “race between the providers for legal conformity” and that further orders will not be necessary. In the worst case, the procedure could take up to a year.