The Prius from T-Demand is even better for the environment and that is also important.

The new Toyota Prius is a special case and that’s it. It always was, albeit in a different way. The previous four generations were mainly intended to make it clear that it was a hybrid car. Not only was the drop shape extremely important for air resistance, but also for recognizability. Everyone can see from hundreds of meters that you are saving this planet with your good deeds.

We have now arrived at the fifth generation Prius and Toyota has chosen to go through life a little less striking this time. Instead of the busy and disjointed Asian design, a much tighter line has now been chosen.

That also produces a lot of cool custom Priuses, you would think. Well, that’s totally right. The Japanese ladies and gentlemen of T-Demand have taken care of two copies.

Nice and low

For the OEM enthusiasts it is a good idea to check out the Toyota website for an original copy. The Priuses that you are sitting here on this page have been nicely tackled through airride and a little more than a little camber. This scene is not very big in the Netherlands, here we throw imitation wheels under one M318i M Performance Modern Line High Executive M Equipped. Or something.

It’s not just a matter of a different spring-damper combination. Both the upper and lower wishbones have been modified. Naturally, the shock absorbers have been modified, as well as other stabilizer bars. Thanks to the air suspension, the Prius from T-Demand is very low to the ground. Not just 2-3 centimeters lower, but really just above the ground.

Prius from T-Demand is more economical and therefore more environmentally friendly

This ensures even less air resistance and therefore a more economical car. That is of course important to keep in mind. They do not mention whether the Prius from T-Demand is faster. It is rather difficult to tickle a hybrid powertrain whose combustion engine is atmospheric without having to make huge interventions. The brakes have been replaced. The discs measure 380 mm at the front, 355 mm at the rear.

The wheels are also special. The tires are quite stretched. That means a wide rim and a relatively narrow tire. Ideal for enormous lowering to still be able to hide the wheels in the wheel arches. Does it drive better? Most likely not, but that’s not the point, because check out how cool it looks!

