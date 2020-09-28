Mumbai: The Congress is registering protests all over the country regarding agricultural legislation. Youth Congress activists protested by burning tractors at Delhi’s India Gate. Even in Maharashtra, Congress leaders are opposing it. In this connection, a team of Congress leaders went to Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to submit a memorandum to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in protest against the Agricultural Law. This meeting lasted for more than one and a half hours. Two former Maharashtra Chief Ministers Sushil Kumar Shinde and Prithviraj Chavan were also included in this delegation.

Speaking to ABP News on the meeting with the Governor, Prithviraj Chavan said, “A delegation of our Congress MLAs, including some MPs, met a delegation from the Governor. In which he gave a memorandum regarding the Agriculture Bill and told him that our Prime Minister Reach indignation. The Governor said that some solution should be found on this and should sit down and discuss it separately, keeping aside party decisions. He was realizing how resentful the country is. Our demand was that if there is anything in agriculture Do make amends, but discuss the draft bill. Discuss with the opposition, discuss with the economist, send it to the parliamentary committee, they will discuss. And make a consensus by taking a step forward or a step back Why? Despite the hasty Rajya Sabha, the right to decide was not exercised by the split of the MPs, despite having a majority in the Rajya Sabha. “

But a consensus has been reached among the constituents of the Maharashtra government about the law, in response to this question, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said, “The three parties have our common government. There will be full discussion in the Cabinet and then we will decide on it. It is not appropriate to comment on this outside the cabinet. “

The BJP describes the Congress’s opposition to agricultural laws as mere politics. The BJP alleges that these were the same things in the Congress manifesto, which are in the three laws. In response to this allegation, Prithviraj Chavan says, “This is absolutely wrong. We had also spoken, but what we have said and will do a complete analysis of what the government has done, are completely different things. It is not right to present. What is the reason that the BJP’s oldest ally, the Akali Dal, broke away from them today. Their minister resigns. Is there no resentment among the people about the bill? “

Answering questions being raised on the demonstration of Youth Congress at India Gate on Monday morning, Prithviraj Chavan said, “Can the members of Youth Congress not be farmers. They can be farmers’ sons. And there is anger. Did not see what happened at India Gate. But Section 144 is also here. That is why we stopped the procession we were about to take out. Our objective is to reach our memorandum to the government. “

read this also:

Sushant Singh’s two sisters, IPS brother-in-law and doctor will also be questioned under CBI investigation

Bihar election: strategy of pressure before final round talks in RJD-Congress, alliance seats will be announced this week