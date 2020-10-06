Prithvi Shaw, the young opener of the Delhi Capitals, who is in great rhythm, said that his team is doing ‘right’ in every department in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals have made a brilliant debut in the current season where the team topped the table with four wins from five matches.

Shaw gave the Delhi Capitals a great start once again by playing a 23-ball 42-run innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. Delhi won the match with a big margin of 59 runs.

The 20-year-old said, “This is a very good start to this tournament and we have to carry forward this rhythm.” Everything we do in practice sessions has to be played in matches. We are doing it in the right way. “He said,” Everything is going well. You know that we are going in the right direction in terms of batting, bowling as well as skill. I am looking for the team Very happy. “

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore made a mistake against Delhi Capitals, AB de Villiers told

Shaw missed a third half-century in the current season on Monday. He is second in terms of scoring runs for the team after captain Shreyas Iyer (181) with 179 runs. Shaw said, “I could continue my innings even after the Powerplay, but unfortunately got out. It was just a match and is now part of history. Now my focus is on the next match. “