Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday announced the inclusion of left-arm fast bowler Prithvi Raj Yara in the squad for the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), replacing injured fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvneshwar has been ruled out of the IPL season due to a hamstring injury.On 2 October, Bhuvneshwar was hurt while throwing the 19th over of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings and stumbled out of the ground after throwing just one ball. Sunrisers Hyderabad had told that this Indian fast bowler will not participate further in the tournament and his place will include 22-year-old Prithvi Raj.

The team wrote on the official Twitter handle, ‘Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of Dream 11 IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Prithvi Raj Yara will be included in the team in place of Bhubaneswar for the remaining matches of the season.

The Andhra bowler has taken 39 wickets in 11 matches of the first class. He will soon join the team in the UAE. Prithvi Raj has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL last year. He gave away 28 runs in two overs in his last (IPL match) match against Rajasthan Royals.

On Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s injury, a senior official of the Cricket Board of India (BCCI) told PTI-language on Monday that it is probably a grade one or two injury, which means that he can play cricket for at least six to eight weeks Will stay away from Due to this, they may have to be excluded from India’s tour of Australia.