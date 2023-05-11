Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Frenchman Danilo Prestovac, coach of the men’s handball team, confirmed that participating in the Asian qualifiers that will be held in Doha from October 18 to 28 next and qualifies for the Olympic Games “Paris 2024” is a station for preparing and equipping “Al-Abyad” to participate in the Asian championship that qualifies for the World Championship. Which will be held during January 2024, for the weight of the Olympic qualifiers, in which a number of strong teams will participate.

He added: The goal that we are working on from now is to qualify for the “World Cup 2025”, through the Asian Championship, by reaching one of the five centers to obtain an Asian qualification card for the World Championship, which I agreed upon with the Hand Federation during the conclusion of the contract, which prompts me to Prepare the team in the best way, by playing with strong teams, without looking at the result, because the Emirati player enters tournaments without playing a single international match, or coming into contact with a strong team, and I will be ready to play with the European champion if he asks for that, regardless of the outcome. The result.

He said: I am happy with my contract with the UAE national team, and I follow Emirati handball at the Gulf level, by virtue of my work before with the Saudi Mudar, and my closeness to Gulf handball, and my knowledge of the levels of clubs and teams.

He noted that the technical level is close between handball in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, whether at the level of clubs or players, but the difference is the large number of clubs in the Saudi league, compared to the UAE league, and the number of matches is more for players, and thus the ignition of competition between all teams increases the strength of competitions. And raise the level of players, and the Sharjah team, for example, is close to the Saudi teams.

And about the preliminary list of the national team, he said: Once I arrived in the country, I started following the last matches in the league, and tried to watch the players of all teams, and the follow-up will also be to the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, to choose the players of the national team during the coming period, and we start gatherings at the beginning of June, after The end of the domestic season with weekly exercises, and more importantly, players are unloaded from Monday to Friday, such as club training times or weekend gatherings.

The French coach explained that he had adopted the preparation program with the National Teams Committee, and there is an external camp before each official participation, such as the Olympic qualifiers and the Asian Championship, and the most important thing is that we play many international matches, unlike the previous one who prepares the team two weeks before the tournament, and we also seek to play 3 or 4 matches. during the outdoor camp.

Regarding the negatives that handball suffers from, he said: The main problem is in focusing club contracts on contracts with foreigners in the back line and all professionals in the same position, and therefore this is a negative point, and it needs a lot of work during the coming period.