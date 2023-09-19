Prissila Howard is a prominent Peruvian model who won the Miss Peru 2017 and was the representative of our country in the miss Universe. Before reaching beauty pageants, Prissila Howard ventured into Peruvian television with ‘EEG’ and ‘Bienvenida la noche’.

It should be noted that, before being Miss Peru, Prissila Howard obtained the title of Miss Grand Peru. At her coronation, the model received the title from the outgoing Miss Peru Valeria Piazza.

What is Prissila Howard, former reality girl and winner of Miss Peru 2017, currently doing?

Prissila Stephany Howard Neira is currently 31 years old and has been married to Diego Vílchez since 2022. Although she is no longer active on television, Prissila Howard still continues on her social networks showing her new side as an entrepreneur.

Prissila Howard is the founder of two companies. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture

Prissila Howard is dedicated to her two companies: Sum Perú and PH.prissilahoward. The first is a brand dedicated to coaching; the second, a women’s clothing line. The former Miss Peru is CEO and founder of both ventures.

In this way, Prissila Howard shows her work with her companies on her social networks. Likewise, she exposes her validity in the world of modeling, since she is a figure in some women’s brands.

