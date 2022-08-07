Priscilla Howard He arrived at the altar with Diego Vilchez on the morning of this Saturday, August 6, at the Cathedral of Cajamarca. She knows all the details of the dream wedding that the former Miss Peru experienced in the company of family and friends.

Marriage of Prissila Howard

Through her Instagram account, the model announced her engagement to Diego Vilchez at the end of 2020 and two years later she moved to the row of married women.

“Our first photo together, my love!!! I love you with all my heart and I couldn’t be more proud of you and the beautiful relationship we have formed together. Thank you for giving your best to make us very happy, I promise you that I will do the same every day of our lives together”, said Prissila Howard hours before the ceremony.

Prissila Howard and her emotional post before getting married. Photo: Instagram capture/ @prissilahoward

Miss Peru Organization congratulates Prissila Howard on her wedding

For its part, the Miss Peru Organization congratulated the former beauty queen and shared exclusive photos of the marriage.

“Congratulations to our beautiful Miss Peru 2017, Prissila Howard, who has just got married in the city of Cajamarca. The Miss Peru family always wishes you the best and we are so excited for this step in your life. Congratulations, beautiful queen ”, reads the description of the first publication.

Miss Peru Organization celebrated the marriage of Prissila Howard. Photo: Instagram capture/@MissPeruofficial

Former beauty queens attended Prissila Howard’s wedding

Among the attendees, the presence of Valeria Piazza, Andrea Moberg and Jessica McFarlane, former beauty queens and great friends of the former member of “This is war” stood out.

“More unpublished photos of some of our queens gathered for the wedding of our Miss Peru 2017, Miss Peru 2016 @valepiazzav, Miss Grand Peru 2018 @andreamobergt, Reina Hispanoamérica Peru 2018 @jessica_mcfarlaneo. Beautiful all”, expressed the Peruvian organization.

Former beauty queens accompanied Prissila Howard in her marriage. Photo: Instagram capture/@MissPeruofficial

Who is Diego Vilchez, the husband of Prissila Howard?

Prissila Howard married Diego Vilchez after several years of romantic relationship. Diego is also a model and through his Instagram account he shares training routines with the model from Piura.

The relationship has been solid for more than 5 years, it was Vilchez who accompanied Howard throughout the beauty pageant until his coronation and subsequent defeat.

The couple enjoy doing various activities together, they even have an exclusive travel account, in which they share photos and videos of the places they travel together.