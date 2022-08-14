Prisons | We want to get rid of the smoking-free cells in prisons, but it will cost almost three million euros – what does a smoking ban cost?

In Finnish prisons, smoking is still very common and is done in the cells late into the night.

From cigarette smoke it is almost impossible to find a dense and broken interior in modern Finland. However, there is one exception: in closed prisons, smoky interiors are still commonplace.

While bars and other indoor spaces were made smoke-free by the 2007 law amendment, smoking is still allowed in prisons in cells and outside prisons.

Now we want to put an end to the celery stalking.

For the first time, the government proposed a ban on smoking in 2020. At that time, the proposal called for a complete ban on smoking in closed prisons, instead, in open prisons, smoking could continue outside as it is today. The law was supposed to enter into force in the summer of 2021.

The proposal, however, went to the Constitutional Law Committee, where the total ban was considered problematic and contrary to the prisoners’ right to self-determination.

The Ministry of Justice has continued to advance the legal project, but the proposal has remained without funding.

The complete ban has since been abandoned, and now the proposal is to organize one smoking session outside once a day. According to the Ministry of Justice’s recent budget proposal for 2023, they want to receive an allocation of 2.65 million euros for the proposal. But what does that money get?

No smoking the background is concern for the health of prison workers and also prisoners.

“The entire staff and other prisoners are exposed to tobacco smoke. Above all, it’s about occupational health,” says a negotiator who works at the Ministry of Justice Minna Bishop.

According to the show, smoking is still very popular in prisons. Director of Sukeva Prison Jari-Pekka Holopainen confirm the observation.

“I can’t say the percentages, but the majority smoke,” says Holopainen.

Sukeva prison is a 181-bed closed men’s prison. A significant number of the prisoners are long-term prisoners, but short-term prisoners and fine prisoners also serve their sentences at Sonkajärvi in ​​Pohjois Savo.

It is difficult to avoid cigarette smoke inside the prison.

“The most challenging moment is in the morning, when the departments are opened. The prisoners smoke in the evenings and mornings in their cells, and then when the doors to the ward are opened, the smoke can be strongly detected.”

Measurements of the amount of cigarette smoke in the indoor air were made in Sukeva prison in September of last year. The results showed a harsh reality: the wards had up to 40 times the amount of cigarette smoke compared to recommendations.

“It doesn’t sound good, at least to a layman’s ear,” says Holopainen.

Ministry of Justice has reduced the price tag of the smoking ban to 2.65 million euros. Most of that, two million, has been allocated to human resources.

The money would therefore be used to acquire more labor so that the implementation of the smoking ban indoors can be monitored and smoking can be organized outdoors. In addition, money has been allocated for the purchase of replacement therapy, i.e. in practice nicotine products, and for staff, the purpose of which is to run prisoner support groups and train prisoners in dealing with withdrawal symptoms.

Two million is intended to add a total of 40 person-years to the fifteen closed prisons.

Bans have so far been tested with varying degrees of success in some prisons. For example, in Sörnäinen prison, limiting smoking to three outdoor smoking sessions per day led to prisoners smuggling cigarettes into their cells and breaking electrical devices to light cigarettes, says Piispa.

Staff side, the smoking ban is an expected change. Banning smoking is hardly viewed as favorably among prisoners.

According to Holopainen’s assessment, the possibility of smoking once a day in connection with outdoor activities can be arranged with the resources presented in the proposal. But even if smoking were controlled, it would not be possible to completely prevent the smuggling of tobacco into the wards.

“In practice, only so that you could get cigarettes one at a time from the guard and a new one against the natsa, but you definitely won’t go for that. It is certainly not possible to check everyone during every outdoor activity [vankeja]and no grounds either,” says Holopainen.

According to him, it would be more important to make the cell sections non-smoking, or at least improve the current situation.