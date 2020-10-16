Prisons “We don’t need bars for cells” – HS got acquainted with Finland’s first intelligent prison, where every cell has a computer

The new women’s prison in Hämeenlinna, which will open in November, wants prisoners to remain involved in the development of the digital society. All the new cells have two things that weren’t in the previous women’s prison: computers and toilets.

Hämeenlinna the new women’s prison does not match any perceptions of prisons. Rather, it is reminiscent of new school buildings.

Common spaces can be shared, somewhat like the open learning spaces of oven-fresh schools. The color landscape is light and supported by bright effect colors. The furniture in the compartments is of different colors, and the round shows bright blue and yellow groups of sofas.

The language use of the Department of Criminal Sanctions (Rise) is also consistent with the school world. Terms such as the learning environment for a crime-free life and the development of prisoners’ digital skills flash in the presentations of the media conference.

Hämeenlinna Prison is the first intelligent prison in Finland. Similar ones exist in Norway, Britain and Belgium, for example.

The new women’s prison has eight identical wards. Five of them will be available in early November.­

In Hämeenlinna, prisoners are encouraged to study. All work activities are studied, ie by doing work you can complete part of a degree, the prison’s special planner Tiina Rantanen says. The hourly wage revolves around both sides of the euro.

However, there are more cameras than in schools, about 200. There will be more than 80 staff. The same staff also handles the services of the prison hospital located on the same site.

Risen, Regional Director of the Western Finland Criminal Sanctions Area Pauli Nieminen indicates an outdoor laser system.

“Because of that, we don’t need bars for the cells,” he says.

“If someone breaks a window, the laser system will sound an alarm.”

In the new in women’s prisons, prisoners are to be kept involved in the digital development of society. That means every cell has a computer. However, completely free prisoners do not have access to surf the web, but have access to a few hundred sites.

There is no such thing as social media.

“Addresses of cities, municipalities, health services, family workers and important agencies and organizations. Execution, police, Kela, TE Office and so on ”, Risen Intelligent Prison project manager Pia Puolakka lists.

Pia Puolakka, project manager of the Intelligent Prison project of the Finnish Penal Sanctions Institute, says that the computers of the cells can be used to access the pages of Kela and the TE Office, among others.­

And because prisoners want to keep up to date with society, they also have access to news sites. Puolakka hopes that the e-learning platform Moodle will also be popular with prisoners. Video calls also work inside the prison, and inmates can, for example, book time on their computer for the prison outpatient clinic.

“Although we have a few apparently hacker-level types, the average level of digital literacy is clearly lower than in the rest of the population,” says Pauli Nieminen.

New the prison will be officially opened on Monday, November 2, with inmates arriving the day before. Rise, Senate Properties and construction company SRV presented the prison to the media on Friday, October 16th.

The new prison cost 34 million euros. Prison director Tuomo Kärjenmäki according to the renovation of the old prison would have cost 60 million euros.

One hundred female prisoners will be placed in the new prison.

“It is necessary to open the prison one hundred percent, but due to staff reductions, only five of the eight wards can be opened at first,” says Kärjenmäki.

Old prison building closed on a short schedule from the beginning of 2019, as microbial growth was observed in the insulation layers of the buildings. Prisoners were transferred to the premises of a nearby prison hospital to await a new building.

At the same time, a prison often called the stigma of Finnish prison care came to an end. In the old prison building there were so-called cell cells without a toilet. Prisoners had to carry their needs to the bucket at night. Finland repeatedly received comments from the UN Committee against Torture on many cells.

HS’s Monthly Supplement said About Hämeenlinna Prison and its residents in October 2017.

Pauli Nieminen, Regional Director of the Western Finland Criminal Sanctions Area, presented the prison to the media on Friday 16 October.­

Special designer Tiina Rantanen opens the door to the prison’s family ward. A detained mother with her child under the age of three can be placed there. In connection with the ward, there is a study room for child protection workers. In the yard of the department, children can swing and lower the slide.

Female prisoners clearly have more children than male prisoners, Nieminen says. He estimates that there are more parents in prison than in the general population.

Mothers in pre-trial detention and their children under the age of three can be placed in the family ward.­

The prison has three rooms reserved for meetings with children, families, relatives or spouses.

“Elikkä here is also a double bed,” says Tiina Rantanen.

Spouse visits are a few hours long. Overnight visits are not allowed, Rantanen clarifies.

It is good to supervise children’s meetings in between. There is a hatch between the two rooms that opens to a view of the other room.

“A mother doesn’t always have the ability to work with her own child, there’s that kind of uncertainty. From behind the window, you can observe that things are going smart, ”Nieminen says.

Also traditional bar stalls can be found, albeit only a few. You are often placed in solitary confinement because of disruptive behavior, or if you are suicidal when you go to jail.

“The maximum disciplinary punishment there can be four days,” says Kärjenmäki, director of Hämeenlinna Prison.

“Is the gold panning point also shown?” Pauli Nieminen asks.

For he means a toilet room where drugs smuggled into prison are “flushed” out of the prisoner’s needs. According to the director of the prison, Kärjenmäki, however, such smuggling is rare today.

“I don’t remember because the last one like this would have been used,” Kärjenmäki says.

Today, the nuisance in prisons is modified drugs that are not brought into prison intracorporeally. They come to jail in “small patches and flags,” making control more difficult.

Prison “gold rinsing” seeks drugs that prisoners bring to the prison intracorporeally. However, according to Tuomo Kurjenmäki, the director of the prison, this rarely happens today.­

Prison the library is still yawning in its emptiness, but there will soon be a refill. The prisoners themselves have been able to influence the library’s offerings. Detectives are popular.

“Quite new literature has been desired, no book club stuff,” says Tuomo Kärjenmäki.

“Jarkko Sipilää, Leena Lehtolaista, Seppo Jokista and what these are now. ”

There are two bags of dictionaries in the corner of the library, as the proportion of prisoners with a foreign background has increased in recent years. According to Kärjenmäki, in the spring every fourth prisoner was a foreigner.

“Prisoners come from all over the world: Argentina, Colombia, Australia. Then come European countries with a slightly more difficult language, such as Bulgaria and Romania. Then the communication is done on a tablet or an interpreter is requested. ”

Tuomo Kärjenmäki, director of Hämeenlinna Women’s Prison, is still in the empty prison library.­

Tuomo Kärjenmäki does not miss the many cells that were in the previous prison. Prison staff also suffer.

“There’s no need to smell open lots. That smell was nauseating and caught on the clothes. ”

Kärjenmäki and Rantanen believe that the new prison will be a positive surprise for many prisoners.

“If you can say now that you are positively surprised when you get to prison,” says Kärjenmäki.