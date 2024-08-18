Another case, Italian prisons explode

Very serious riots broke out at the Bari County Jail. According to Uilpa Polizia Penitenziaria, some inmates kidnapped a nurse and violently attacked a prison police officer on duty who was trying to prevent them. "The rest officers were reportedly called back and others were sent from various prisons in the region. The situation in prisons, as we had predicted and denounced, is increasingly explosive and the 'vaderetrum' (vademecums that light up like Christmas lights) of the Department of Penitentiary Administration to contain it. Indeed, it is precisely the inconsistent and sometimes impracticable directives that generate further confusion among the operators, who continue to be abandoned to themselves, despite the government propaganda", declared Gennarino De Fazio, general secretary of Uilpa. Only yesterday other riots had occurred in the Turin prison.

“In Bari, moreover, in the face of 252 available places, there are 390 inmates, managed by 220 prison police officers when at least 449 would be needed. By now the King is naked, it is clear to everyone that the prison decree and its conversion into law have not served and will serve no purpose. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, should suspend her holidays and call an extraordinary meeting of the CCouncil of Ministers to fully address the emergency”, adds the secretary of Uilpa PP. “In the anxious hope that the riots in Bari can subside without particular consequences, we need to immediately deflate the prison density (Puglia is also the region with the highest overcrowding), give relief to the Penitentiary Police Corps, which is short of over 18 thousand units, with tangible extraordinary hiring, guarantee health care and completely reorganize the system that is now adrift. September could be too late”, concludes De Fazio.

The riots in the Bari prison subsided in the evening. The kidnapped nurse was released and is fine. A member of the Penitentiary Police was injured and was taken by ambulance to the city emergency room”, reports Uilpa Penitentiary Police in a note. “The consequent activities for the restoration of order and security of the prison are underway, but the problems remain,” says Uilpa Polizia Penitenziaria. The revolt of some inmates, according to what Sappe reported, broke out this evening around 8:00 p.m., on the first floor of the second section of the Bari prison. In the second section there are approximately 70 inmates for common crimes, some of whom suffer from pathologies of a psychiatric nature.