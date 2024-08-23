Prisons | Two prisons merging and tasks ceasing

Prisons|Instead of eleven criminal sanctions centers, there would be seven centers in the future.

Department of Criminal Sanctions as a result of cooperation negotiations, submit to the Ministry of Justice several crime investigation centers under it to be merged. At the same time, it is reducing its staff.

There are currently eleven criminal sanctions centers. A total of 39 prisons and community corrections offices operate in their areas.

In the future, there would be seven criminal sanctions centers.

In connection with the reform, two prisons, Vanaja prison and Ojointe prison, would also be combined, and some of the prisons would be transferred to other criminal punishment centers.

The cooperation negotiations concerned a total of 46 civil servants. As a result, nine positions are being reduced: four positions of the director of the criminal sanctions center and five positions of the head of the unit.

Personnel the organizations represented in the negotiations have left a different position regarding the too short negotiation time, informed Juko, the negotiation organization of educated public sector employees.

“The department only negotiated for two weeks, although we think 46 people were involved in the negotiations, states the chief shop steward Mirja Pikkarainen in the bulletin.

The Yt Act requires at least six weeks of negotiations when there are ten or more people within the scope of the Yt procedure, the organization reasons.

Trustee from Juko Veera Virolainen says in the announcement that staff are particularly concerned about the reduction or even disappearance of close management in community corrections offices or prisons.

“The vision of Rise’s future is currently confused. The department is faced with several challenges, therefore it is in the interest of the entire organization that the personnel will be properly heard in the collective bargaining negotiations in the future.”

The proposal of the Criminal Sanctions Office will be transferred to the Ministry of Justice.