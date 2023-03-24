Crowded prisons, the shocking numbers of 41bis: 750 places all occupied

The case of the crowding of the prisonsbut no longer just for the ordinary detention regime, now the problem has also extended to 41 bis. Of the escape of the boss Marco They gathersaid Pallone, which took place a month ago from the maximum security prison of Nuoroa month has passed and little more than those images that went around the world remained: the mafia boss foggiano – we read in Repubblica – attached to a sheet who descended from the boundary wall and then fled. He said to himself: yes they will take right away. But of Raduano there is no trace. Some say it’s in Germany, who instead has returned to his Vieste, but in truth we proceed by hypothesis, the clues are very few. But why then did Raduano not end up under the harsh prison regime? Obviously the minister Nordius he considered that the Foggia mafia boss was no more dangerous than Cospito: while he did not respond to the magistrates’ requests about the boss, he confirmed the 41 bis to the anarchist.

And this – continues the Republic – it is not an isolated case. They would be at least a dozen the bosses held in waiting list for the 41 bis. They are mafiosi for which several prosecutors have proposed to apply “the most onerous prison regime”, for to limit the contacts with the outside. But there are no places in prisonbecause the current ones 750 occupy them all. The 41 bis is a delicate instrument: conceived and implemented to waterproof the mafia leaders in prison and make their communications with the organization, it must be applied in a humane but effective way, because it is not a supplementary penalty. To do this, men and space are needed. “THE inmates who have to stay under this regime are not the ferocious killers but they are the leaders of the organizations, only that the more the repressive action of the State the more bosses you catch, the greater the need for create places in which they can be detained without continuing to command“, explains a magistrate anti-mafia.

Subscribe to the newsletter

