Prisons, the story of a former inmate: “The bodies piled up, the heat, the beatings. I too had already tied the noose…”

“The worst time is summer, when everything stops. ‘Not even a priest to chat with’, to quote Celentano. Overcrowded cells, with 40 degrees without a breath of air, where you are forced to coexist with other bodies, who have their own needs, requirements, habits. I remember a summer in Rebibbia prison spent with six of us in a cell designed for four. But the word overcrowding is not enough. Overcrowding is what we see on the beaches, at the supermarket or in the disco. We should find other words to describe it, also so as not to anesthetize the dialogue. It is rather a piling up of bodies”. Claudio Bottanformer prisoner, now deputy director of the magazine Voices from insideagreed to talk about his experience in the aftermath of the publication of the Antigone Report on the prison situation in Italy.



“My long tour of prisons lasted six and a half years, with continuous transfers to the prisons of the Peninsula and frequent stays in solitary confinement cells, the prison within the prison, before obtaining the alternative measure of probation to social services. I have been free for just over a month, after having served over ten years of my sentence for unsuccessful crimes, even if in reality I have always been free, even in prison, where my body was imprisoned but not my dignity and not even the determination not to waste the pain,” says Bottan.

When was Voci di dentro born and how does it work?

Voci di dentro is an association that since 2008 has been taking care of the last, those who come from situations of social marginalization. Volunteers are trained to follow prisoners and ex-prisoners entrusted to the association as an alternative to prison who participate in writing workshops, community service, digitization of manuscripts, and the editing of the magazine of the same name. Born from the courageous commitment of Francesco Lo Piccolo, journalist and president of the non-profit organization, this publication stands as a bastion of justice and human rights, offering a voice to those who the penal system has reduced to a mere “thing”, depriving them of their humanity.

Currently, there are about thirty people entrusted to Voci di dentro, in addition to young university students on internships and in civil service. The writing workshops in the prisons of Chieti, Pescara and Lanciano represent one of the main activities of the Voci di dentro association and at the same time a privileged observatory that allows us to touch with our hands the contradictions of a total institution that claims to “treat” people, as if they were waste to be transformed into something else. We cross those gates that separate the good from the bad every day to carry out projects of social inclusion; sometimes we have gone further and participated in inspection visits, we have entered the cells and seen the bodies piled up on the bunk beds looking at the ceiling.

We immersed ourselves like deep-sea divers in the suffering, trying to hold our breath from the nauseating stench, and emerged stunned by the deafening noise of overlapping voices, perpetually on televisions, slamming gates and armored cars.

During your detention you say you fought with the only weapons you had available, paper and pen…

Initially I did not accept the condition I was experiencing and I rebelled with the only tools I had available: pen and paper, with which I described what was around me. As a war correspondent I felt the obligation to describe a scenario dominated by violence and indifference, suffering and repression. The desperation that led to self-harm with bodies disfigured by cuts, mouths sewn shut (and not figuratively…) and genitals nailed to stools, up to attempted suicides and those – many – successful. And then the beatings. Kicks, punches and truncheons out of the range of the cameras; abuses that hurt the soul more than the body.

Writing is a disturbing activity for the prison administration, which frees itself from the annoyance of the busybody by transferring the “problem” elsewhere: I have stopped in nine different prisons. Reporting cost me a lot, but I could never have turned my head the other way. Today I would not be at peace with my conscience if I had not written about the abuses, the violence and the widespread illegality in prisons. Writing saved me, it allowed me to make myself useful by helping others, especially foreigners and those who, abandoned to themselves, had difficulty asserting their rights. Writing saved me from the subtle psychological violence made of missed answers to “little questions”, of uncertainties and letters that get lost, of interrupted phone calls and blocked conversations without plausible reasons, a drip that demolishes the weakest subjects. And even the apparently strong ones.

I had already tied the noose made with the strips of sheet to the grates of the bathroom window; it took time to prepare it secretly, time to seize the right moment, when everyone was out of the cell for some reason. But in prison time is abundant. I didn’t have the courage to give the final kick to the stool and close my eyes, something stopped me a second before. Since then I decided that I would transform anger into energy by making myself available to those in need.

In one of your meetings you met Simona…

During an interview I met Simona, my partner. Together for several years we have met students from schools and universities all over Italy to tell the simple story of an ex-convict who left prison through the door of change and of a travel blogger in a wheelchair who, despite her illness, has not given up her passion for travel. The premise for the kids is often: “Do you remember the series Mare fuori? Well, now forget everything and listen to what prison is really like”. Not only young people, but also many adults are surprised when they discover, for example, that it is not true that in prison you eat and drink for free. Staying in jail costs money and the bill arrives soon as I recently told.

One of the prison dramas that cannot be stopped is that of suicides…

The Voci di dentro association does not interrupt its activities during the summer precisely because we have understood that it is the worst time and we must somehow fill the void of hope, which is not by chance determining an increase in suicides. Since the beginning of 2024, the official ones have already reached 58, then there are the dozens of deaths for “causes to be ascertained” and six suicides among members of the Penitentiary Police. A humanitarian emergency that does not seem to interest anyone, certainly not the Government busy introducing new types of crime.

Let us not overlook the words pronounced by the President of the Republic: “There is a topic that increasingly requires real attention: that of the situation in prisons”. It is enough to remember the dozens of suicides, in little more than six months, this year. I share with you a letter that I received from some inmates of a prison in Brescia: the description is heartbreaking. Conditions that are distressing in the eyes of anyone with sensitivity and conscience. Indecent for a civilized country, which Italy is, and must be. Prison cannot be the place where all hope is lost, it must not be transformed into a criminal gym.

Is there a solution?

The solution to the prison situation must ignore penal populism, we need to intervene urgently with deflationary measures. Talking about amnesty and pardon is equivalent to blasphemy, but it is already late, there is no more time to think about prison construction, the use of abandoned barracks and imaginative solutions such as the repatriation of foreign prisoners: their countries of origin do not want them. The bill proposed by Roberto Giachetti, also supported by Rita Bernardini, is under discussion, which aims to modify the system of penalty deduction for the early release of prisoners, which would go from the current 45 days to 60 days for each semester of sentence served having given proof of participation in re-educational activities.

And finally the most logical solution: closed-access prisons. There are currently 62,000 inmates crammed into 47,000 places, new entries should be allowed only when places become available, giving priority to those convicted of the most serious crimes. Suicides in prison are not a natural disaster, as Minister Nordio implies, but a predictable fact and closely connected to the inhuman and degrading conditions in which prisoners are forced to live. It is necessary to continue to talk about prison outside the usual circles among insiders where people talk to each other, which is why we have chosen to do it in schools and in the squares, meeting young people and ordinary people using understandable words, even if sometimes in a seemingly too direct manner: “What would happen if in a small city like Chieti there had been 60 suicides in a few months? It would probably be clear that there is a problem that needs to be addressed”.

Volunteering should network, instead each reality takes care of its own little garden to the detriment of the common good. My commitment to defending human rights will not end with the end of the sentence. I am convinced that everyone must do their part by putting the good received back into circulation, only in this way can the circle be closed.