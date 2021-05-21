Prisons The prison guard went on a working tour of Parliament and received a conviction for sexual harassment, now the guard has returned to Helsinki Prison

The prison awaits a final sentence before deciding whether the guard can continue in his job.

Helsinki a prison guard working has been convicted of sexual harassment. The verdict came when the guard was on a rotation in Parliament.

The parliamentary security chief told the court that after the harassment came to light, the man was given two options: either he resigns from parliament himself or he is fired. The man decided to resign himself.

The man had a base post in Helsinki Prison, so he returned there.

Helsinki district court condemned the guard in June 2020, fines for two breaches of duty and sexual harassment. He was ordered to pay 80 daily fines, for a total of 960 euros.

According to the law, the man had, among other things, introduced his genitals to his female colleagues and masturbated several times in the small parliament control room. He had also presented one woman with nude pictures of herself, touched this, and otherwise behaved inappropriately towards women.

The acts had taken place between September 2017 and February 2019.

The man denied guilty of any misconduct. In the view of justice, however, it cannot be a coincidence that two women tell very similar things about a man’s behavior.

The man has appealed his verdict to the Helsinki Court of Appeal. That is where the matter is pending.

Helsinki prison manager Eeva Säisän according to which decisions on the status of a man are made only when the judgment is final.

“A fine is not, in principle, a ground for dismissal. It is therefore not a ground for suspension. ‘

What line do you have in general that you are a guardian convicted of a sexual offense?

“Whatever the crime, it is always problematic to work in prison, without specifying the nature of the crime.”

Säisä points out that all recruited officials are subject to a basic security clearance. This will provide information on possible criminal convictions.

In this case, the suspected sexual offense occurred while the man was on leave from prison. After receiving his exit passes from Parliament, the man returned to prison.

“He was no longer subjected to a security clearance at this stage because he is an old civil servant. He had a base position here. ”

Southern Finland the director of the criminal sanction area Katri Järvisen according to any criminal conviction is a problem for the guard.

According to Järvinen, after a criminal conviction, each case is considered separately, but roughly speaking, the limit of dismissal goes to a custodial sentence.

“These are always serious things, whatever the verdict. Sexual crime is always already awkward and heavy as a genre, even if it just becomes a fine. After all, there is the same problem with drunk driving when prisoners with substance abuse problems should be supported in substance abuse. ”