No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Prisons The man died in a police prison in Lahti

by admin_gke11ifx
June 22, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The matter is being investigated as a death investigation.

Lahti A person died in the police prison at the main police station the night between Monday and Tuesday, the Häme Police Department says. The man was found dead during the search.

According to the instructions of the Police Board, another police district, in this case the Länsi-Uusimaa Police Department, always investigates deaths in police premises.

Police are investigating the matter as a death investigation.

According to MTV News the dead man was one of the founders of the United Brotherhood gang.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: