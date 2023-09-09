Prisons | The government wants to get rid of foreign prisoners – the Ministry immediately came up with one way

Currently, around 80 prisoners are transferred from Finland to the prisons of their home countries every year. A day in prison costs more than 200 euros.

9.9. 19:04

New the government program obliges to develop ways in which the transfer of foreign prisoners to their home country could be made more efficient.

The Ministry of Justice has already found a simple way: ask the prisoners themselves if they want to be transferred to a prison in their home country.

The transfer of foreign prisoners out of Finland is a topic that is mentioned at regular intervals when one wants to save taxpayers’ euros.

“The number has remained roughly the same in recent years, around 500-600 prisoners. In Finland, there are the fewest of them in the Nordic countries,” says the board advisor Paulina Tallroth.

The most recent figure in the statistics is from the beginning of September, 577 prisoners. However, 254 of them were remand prisoners who could not be transferred before the verdict.

The price of a prison day is currently around 207 euros.

Tallroth reminds us that the starting point all over the world is the same: when someone is sentenced in a country, the punishment is also carried out in the same country.

“ “If a country is not involved in the agreements, the transfer is difficult.”

Nowadays prisoners are transferred on the basis of three agreements: between the Nordic countries, within the European Union and finally more widely within the scope of the Council of Europe agreement.

According to the rule of thumb, three conditions must be fulfilled in transfers: Finland must want it, the prisoner must want it, and the receiving country must agree to it.

“If a country is not involved in these agreements, the transfer is difficult. One such country is, for example, Iraq. And Iraqis are at the top of the statistics of foreign prisoners,” says Tallroth.

Then there are countries like Russia, which do not accept their own citizens at all, unless they ask for it themselves. Then they cannot be moved.

Now the ministry has therefore considered asking the prisoners themselves when the sentence is at the beginning.

“It is possible that all prisoners do not know their rights and therefore do not request a transfer. We do everything we can for transfers,” says Tallroth.

According to him, the prisoner may want to be transferred, but there is not necessarily any information about it.

“Now, according to the rules, the matter could be asked right at the beginning of the punishment. If the prisoner wants and if the country is receptive, the transfer can begin.”

Tallroth reminds that the transfer is always a long process. The further the country is, the longer the transfer usually takes.

“The correspondence is long, and the implementation period runs all the time.”

Nowadays there are approximately 80 transfer cases per year. Among them are prisoners who have already started their imprisonment and those who are still waiting for it.

The main destinations are the Nordic countries, the Baltic countries and the Netherlands, says the head of the unit Maria Kulmala From the Criminal Sanctions Institute.

Forced transfers are also included in the chapter. They mean cases where the sentence is long enough and it is known that the prisoner has, for example, a permanent address in his home country.

“ Prisoners with very short sentences should not even be moved.

“In forced transfers, each case is evaluated separately and they always look at the overall situation of the convicted person. Based on that, a decision is made whether to propose a transfer. The final decision is made by the receiving country, which means they also have discretion,” says Kulmala.

According to him, the thing that can slow down the transfer the most is that the prisoner has the opportunity to appeal the transfer to the administrative court, where the processing can take, for example, a year. Therefore, it is not even worth moving prisoners with very short sentences.

His judgment more than half of the foreign prisoners who have received a prison sentence of between one and four years are ahead of them.

Almost a fifth have more than four years ahead of them. They have by far the most convictions for drug crimes.

Estonians are clearly the most nationalities. Then come the Romanians and the Iraqis.

Another means of efficiency has also been considered: in the future, both the Minister of Justice and civil servants will be allowed to raise the issue of smoothing and speeding up prisoner transfer procedures at international negotiating tables whenever there is an opportunity to do so.