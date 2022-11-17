Prisons | The government proposes to ban smoking inside prisons

According to the government’s recent presentation, smoking inside prisons would end from the summer of 2023.

Government present banning smoking inside prisons from summer 2023. The ban would apply to closed prisons and open institutions.

The subject was previously reported on, among other things Evening newspaper.

The justification for banning smoking is the health hazards that currently occur to non-smoking prisoners and prison staff. Indoors, it is difficult to avoid cigarette smoke.

There has been a debate about banning smoking in prisons for a long time.

For the first time, the government proposed a ban on smoking in cells in 2020. The then proposal called for a complete ban on smoking in closed prisons. The law was supposed to enter into force in the summer of 2021.

The proposal, however, went to the Constitutional Law Committee, where the total ban was considered problematic and contrary to the prisoners’ right to self-determination.

The complete ban has since been waived.

However, the recent presentation still admits that the proposal still means an interference with the right to self-determination and that the opportunity for prisoners to smoke would be narrower than in society otherwise. However, the presentation is considered justified.

The presentation according to which, starting in the summer, prisoners would only be allowed to smoke outside.

In closed prisons, the possibility of smoking should be offered at least once a day during outdoor activities. However, smoking would not be possible in situations where outdoor recreation has been denied, for example, due to the prisoner’s aggressive behavior.

In open establishments, smoking outside would be possible several times a day.

In addition, it has been mentioned in the presentation that prisoners should be given the treatment they may need for withdrawal symptoms caused by nicotine addiction.

In the supplementary budget proposal for 2023, a total of approximately 1.7 million euros in funding is presented to the Criminal Sanctions Institute and the Prisoner Health Care Unit for smoking control of prisoners and support measures for smoking cessation.

Money is needed, for example, to organize outdoor smoking. With the change, security guards would be needed more than before to monitor outdoor activities and smoking. In addition, guards are needed to check the prisoners after going outside, so that tobacco products are not transported to the wards.