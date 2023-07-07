Prisons | The dismemberment murderer didn’t get a branded jacket in prison – He sued the state

A man convicted of dismemberment and financial crimes demanded thousands of euros in compensation from the Finnish government for not being able to get a Halti brand winter jacket in prison.

Helsinki the court of appeal rejected the sentence of years in prison Markus Pöngän requirements for a new jacket.

In the spring, Pönkä submitted an application to the Helsinki district court for a security measure, which would oblige the Helsinki prison to receive the Halti brand winter coat and give it to Pönkä immediately.

At the same time, Pönkä demanded that the Finnish state compensate him 6,000 euros for violating the European Convention on Human Rights and the Finnish Constitution.

According to Pöngä, the prison did not agree to issue a written decision on the winter coat ban. According to Pönkä, the prison threatened him with a criminal investigation if Pönkä took the jacket to the prison.

Helsinki the district court rejected the claims. According to the court, the prison’s head of unit decides on the restriction of wearing the prisoner’s own clothes.

Pönkä appealed the district court’s decision to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further processing.

Ilta messages by Pönkä has complained about the operation of the prison before. The magazine reports that Pönkä has, among other things, demanded that the prison allow him to use the food courier services of Wolt and Foodora.

Pönkä is serving a long prison sentence in Helsinki prison. The most recent prison sentence of five years and seven months was given for dozens of financial crimes, such as fraud and forgery.

Pönkä has previously been convicted for, among other things, the dismemberment murder that happened in 2005, the victim of which was Pönkä’s business partner.