Prisons Situation of Turku prison in danger of getting out of hand due to violence: Council of Europe Committee against Torture finds serious shortcomings in Finnish prisons

In addition to prisons, the delegation inspected, among other things, police detention facilities. There were deficiencies in health care in the detention of intoxicated people, which has led to accidents and even deaths.

Finland prisons lack trained staff and doctors, says the Council of Europe’s Committee against Torture (CPT).

Last month, the CPT’s delegation paid an inspection visit to Finland and visited Oulu and Turku prisons and police detention facilities in several places.

In addition, the delegation visited the Aliens Detention Unit in Helsinki, the Border Guard’s detention facilities in Kuusamo, two school homes and the Kellokoski Psychiatric Hospital.

In prisons, the delegation drew attention to the lack of trained staff, which is reflected, for example, in inter-prisoner violence. It is particularly concerned about the situation in Turku Prison.

According to the committee, there had been a number of violent incidents in prison, some of which had “led to serious injuries”. Attempts have been made in the prison to address the violence, but the situation only seems to be getting worse.

“Management and staff did their best to prevent and address inter-prisoner violence, but this is not easy given the specific characteristics of the prison population (many belonging to criminal groups) and the shortage of qualified prison staff,” the committee writes. preliminary findings.

“The situation is likely to worsen further as the number of prisoners was growing and the prison manager had difficulty recruiting qualified staff. It is clear that if no swift and determined action is taken to remedy the situation, the situation in Turku Prison may get out of hand. ”

The role of the committee is to protect people deprived of their liberty from inhuman or degrading treatment. The CPT was not aware of any allegations of ill-treatment in the establishments inspected.

Delegation according to him, the worst situation in prisons was for remand prisoners and prisoners isolated for security reasons. In the Oulu and Turku prisons, these prisoners spent up to 21–23 hours a day locked in their cells.

“They had little or no organized activity and very little social contact,” the delegation writes.

According to the delegation, remand prisoners who were subject to communication restrictions were also barred from making appointments and telephone calls. In some cases, the bans could last for more than a month or months.

The delegation considers that recourse to restrictive measures needs to be further reduced and their duration shortened. Even then, prisoners should be offered some activities and human contacts.

“Achieving this goal, too, requires a greater presence of staff in the prison wards,” the CPT notes.

Prisoners there was a shortage of doctors in health care, even though there were otherwise trained health care staff, the committee says.

“As before, the responsibility for providing health care to prisoners was primarily with the nurses, who cannot be expected to replace doctors, even though they were highly qualified and experienced.”

The delegation was also disappointed that the CPT’s previous recommendations on the recording and reporting of injuries to prisoners had hardly been implemented.

Delegation also drew attention to the delays in the right of persons deprived of their liberty to report their situation to their loved ones.

According to the delegation, notification may be delayed even longer than the maximum period of detention allowed by law, ie 96 hours. This could be the case especially if the detainee was a foreigner who did not reside in Finland.

The delegation commended the reduction in the number of remand prisoners in police custody and the reduction in their length of stay since the CPT’s previous visit.

Still, there were still cases where remand prisoners had been held in completely inadequate conditions, such as windowless cells in Espoo, the delegation noted. This had been possible for several months.

The delegation is also concerned that intoxicated people were still frequently detained in police custody.

“Police officers did not have proper training in handling such persons (with the exception of first aid courses) and most police detention facilities did not have rapid access to health personnel.”

“This has led to accidents and even deaths.”

Next times the inspection involved two school homes. According to the delegation, the living conditions of the institutions seemed good: the material conditions were excellent and the atmosphere friendly and homely.

However, given that the majority of young people have a history of drug use, the CPT considers that there is a clear greater need for treatment for drug dependence.

The delegation considered the living conditions at Kellokoski Psychiatric Hospital to be really good. However, the use of a restraint belt and the isolation of patients were criticized.

According to the CPT, it is worrying that the restraint belt was still used in hospital for an average of more than three days.

“The delegation understands that the patients living in the facility are very special and many of them behave very challengingly. Nevertheless, the CPT is of the opinion that the use of a restraint belt should take minutes rather than hours, ”the delegation considered.

The delegation is also concerned about how often and for how long psychiatric patients were isolated. Last year, isolation was used 215 times and the average duration of isolation was four days. Kellokoski Hospital has 120 beds.

“The CPT is of the opinion that isolation, like other restrictive measures, should always be used as a last resort and should be used for the shortest possible period of time.”

“The delegation has serious doubts as to whether isolating patients for several days is justified.”

Staff also visited isolated patients too infrequently, usually only about six times a day. The delegation called for a significant increase in the frequency of personal inspections.

Delegation also drew attention to how the patient is consulted when he or she appeals to the administrative court against a decision on involuntary psychiatric treatment.

According to the delegation, patients were heard orally “only in very few exceptional cases”. Decisions were also delayed for weeks or months.

“Furthermore, all the court decisions seen by the delegation only confirmed the doctor’s decision to continue involuntary hospitalization,” the delegation said.

“In addition, the reasons for each of the decisions examined were identically worded and stated that the legal conditions for the patient to continue hospitalization were met.”

In the delegation’s view, judicial review of decisions appears to be a mere “rubber stamp”.

The delegation urges the Finnish authorities to take effective measures to ensure that judicial review of involuntary hospitalization decisions is appropriate and expeditious. In addition, the patient should be heard in person by a judge.

The CPT’s actual report is expected to be completed by the end of March. After that, Finland has half a year to give its answer.