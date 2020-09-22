Prisons Prisons threaten to be filled with crowds of “arrested prisoners” as the epidemic suspended fines in the spring

The suspension of custodial sentences resulted in a “prison debt” of about 4,000 inmates, which will be discharged at least the whole of next year.

Spring The coronavirus pandemic devastated Finnish prisons when the sentences of short-term and fined prisoners were suspended. Director of Development at the Penitentiary (Rise) Riitta Karin according to him, prisons currently have a “significant undercrowding”. During the summer, the number of fines went close to zero.

“We now have room at the moment, given the number of people enrolled in prisons and in attendance.”

A fine prisoner is a person who has been fined and has not been able to pay his fine.

The interruptions were aimed at preparing for the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and avoiding internal epidemics in prisons. In the autumn, there is a crowd caused by “arrested prisoners”.

An opinion paper published in the Helsingin Sanomat opinion column (HS 19.9.2020), a record number of prisoners in very poor condition are entering prisons following the pandemic.

“A large proportion of the arrested prisoners are fines. They are usually drug-addicted and low-income people who face imprisonment for short sentences, such as five days, in the form of prison days, ”writes the district doctor. Samuel Adouchief and a nurse Juha Hiltunen prison health care from the region of Southern Finland.

According to Kari, the number of prisoners increased explosively from the beginning of August. The maximum number of prisoners was 90, while there are usually about 50 prisoners in prisons at one time.

Prisoner Health Care Head of Unit Jussi Korkeamäki identify the problem raised in the opinion paper.

According to the signatories of the opinion, it is precisely the deteriorating state of health of prisoners that poses challenges and bottlenecks to prison health care. According to the article, it is uncertain whether the basic right of prisoners to adequate health services can be secured with current resources. In addition to the illnesses and deaths of prisoners, there is also a threat to other health care and prison safety.

“I share their concerns with them. However, I do not see the situation as so pessimistic, ”Korkeamäki commented.

The Penal Sanctions Institute estimates that the coronavirus pandemic caused a “prison debt” of about 4,000 prisoners during the spring and summer. However, Korkeamäki emphasizes that in practice this has not been reflected in such large numbers of newcomers to prisons.

It is likely that the demolition will continue throughout next year and possibly longer. According to Rise’s calculations, the court’s decision takes about 33 months for fines before the sentence enters the enforcement phase in prison.

According to Korkeamäki, no significant change in the workload of prison health care has yet been seen. Preparations for the autumn situation were also made by increasing the number of staff. However, it is a fact that in prison health care, as elsewhere in the public health care sector, resources are limited, Korkeamäki says.

“Prisoners are an exceptional group because they are in a very vulnerable position in society. They need a particularly high level of health care services and resources. This group of prisoners has had more problems in the past than other prisoners. ”

Adouchiefin and according to Hiltunen’s opinion paper, the health status of people belonging to the group of prisoners would have deteriorated even more during the coroner spring.

The situation is particularly affected by the decline in support services and the increase in polydrug use. HS wrote on the subject in the beginning of September. According to the story, the period of exception worsened the drug situation in Finland and possibly even increased drug-related deaths.

The lack of support services will certainly be reflected in the health of the prisoners when they arrive to serve their sentence, Korkeamäki says.

There is also a danger that less time will be allocated to preventive work.

“One of the main priorities of our work is preventive and supportive work in civilian life. If the need for acute medical care increases, then that time is out of the question. ”

The purpose of the work is to support the return of prisoners to civilian life and, especially in the case of fine prisoners, to break the prison cycle.