Prisons Prisoner convicted of beating a guard in Riihimäki – According to the court, the act was part of the activities of the United Brotherhood gang

The names of the guards were found in the cell of a member of the United Brotherhood gang, but the charge of inciting the violence went to court. By law, the act was still part of the United Brotherhood gang.

28.1. 16:25

Riihimäki a prisoner who has served his sentence in prison has been convicted of violence against a guard. According to the Kanta-Häme District Court, the act was part of the activities of the United Brotherhood gang.

The crime occurred last May in connection with the distribution of breakfast. As a result of the attack, the guard fell to the stone floor and lost consciousness.

The victim’s name was found last spring on a cell-ridden list of a half-member of the United Brotherhood. There were a total of three guards on the list, and two of them have been beaten.

The court found no evidence that a half-member of the gang who kept the name list had incited the perpetrator by any concrete action. The men lived in different wards, and no evidence of even direct contact was found.

However, the name on the list was seen by the court as a sign that the violence, which seemed completely unjustified, was not accidental. The court saw the listing as an indication that the act was pre-planned and had been committed as part of the activities of the United Brotherhood.

Legal sentenced the perpetrator of the violence to one year and eight months in prison for violently resisting, beating, illegally threatening and illegally associating with an official.

The verdict on the illegal threat followed the man’s speeches when he was taken into solitary confinement after the act. The illegal association, in turn, was the result of a temporary ban on the United Brotherhood gang from the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa.

According to the guards’ observation, the man had expressed his attachment to the gang, among other things, by taking on red-black clothes and keeping the United Brotherhood logo taped to the cover of the notebook.

Judgment The May assault also provides at least partial answers to what has happened in Riihimäki Prison in recent years.

Prison management has repeatedly said the situation in the prison is in order. The guards, for their part, have been concerned about the security threat that gang members pose to other prisoners and guards. Some prisoners, on the other hand, have accused prison staff of exacerbating the situation.

A recent verdict says the situation in prison is tense.

No sensible motive for revenge was found for the beating of the guard, but the prisoner had spiced up the beat with the phrase “this is what you wanted” referring to revenge. It was unclear what he was referring to.

Guards, there have been public disagreements between the Penitentiary and United Brotherhood prisoners over, among other things, whether acts of violence against guards have been planned in recent years and whether the United Brotherhood has been behind them.

As an expert witness in the court, a special expert of the Penal Sanctions Department was heard Sami Peltovuomaa. He told the court that, based on intelligence gathered from prisons, the United Brotherhood would be behind the beating of up to 17 guards in 2019-2020.

So far, the court has been able to assess only a few cases considered gang beatings.

In a case in the Kanta-Häme District Court, a member of United Brotherhood explained the list of three names found in the cell with the intentions of guards on deck. This explanation was not believed by the Kanta-Häme District Court because none of the reported complaints had progressed.

Backgrounds the assault of another guard found on the list emerged in a large lawsuit against the United Brotherhood, in which the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa divided sentences up to the gang’s top leadership.

In addition to other charges, the case dealt with an assault in which two gang members beat and kicked a guard at a restaurant in Vantaa. The assault took place in the second fall of the year.

The investigation revealed that the batterers saw the guard in the restaurant by chance. A call was recorded in the authorities’ systems, in which the gang asked for instructions on the treatment of the guard from a man on the United Brotherhood’s leadership.

In the call, the caller said he would make a sense of hacking the guard sitting in front of him. A man on the gang’s leadership replied that at least the beer should be poured over.

The gang asked, “should you let go just as carefully”. The gang boss on the leadership replied that “not to spark but to shame”.

Based on the call, the Eastern Uusimaa District Court ruled that the purpose of the man who had been involved in the leadership was to urge the guard rather than incite serious violence. The court therefore dismissed the charge of inciting the official to violently oppose it.

The gang members who attacked the guard at the restaurant, on the other hand, were convicted of violently resisting and beating the official.

European the Council’s Committee against Torture and the Parliamentary Ombudsman have repeatedly intervened in the conditions of Riihimäki prisoners. Criticism has come, for example, that prisoners too often sit in conditions reminiscent of solitary confinement.

One of the repetitive eyes of the supervisory authorities has been Department C3, which was the scene of the assault in the Kanta-Häme District Court.

The Council of Europe’s Committee against Torture has also commented on the conditions in other Finnish prisons, most recently in October. The delegation visited Oulu and Turku prisons, among other places, and was again concerned about how much time the prisoners had to spend alone.

The Committee was particularly concerned about the situation in Turku. It drew attention to the lack of trained staff, which, according to the committee, manifested itself, for example, in inter-prisoner violence.

According to the delegation, the situation in the prison was complicated by the fact that there are many members of criminal groups. Turku and Riihimäki prisons are places where gang members are often placed.

Director of Turku Prison Juhani Järvi acknowledged that the situation in prison was problematic, but considered the opinion of the Council of Europe’s Committee against Torture to be “excessive”.

Järvi interpreted that the criticism concerned the entire Finnish system instead of Turku.

