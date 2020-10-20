Prisons Prison director opens the situation in Turku: There are significant problems, but it is difficult to hire prison guards

The Penitentiary has already reacted to the situation in Turku Prison. A new security department will be set up in the prison as violence and its threat to staff has become more common.

European According to the CPT of the Council’s Committee against Torture, the security situation in Turku Prison could get out of hand if swift and determined action is not taken to remedy the situation.

Turku Prison Director Juhani Järvi acknowledges to HS that there are significant problems in prison, but considers the Committee’s interpretation of the situation to be “overwhelming”.

“I do not see that the delegation’s criticisms are directed at Turku Prison, but more at the entire system,” Järvi says.

Director General of the Department of Criminal Sanctions Rise Arto Kujalan According to Turku Prison, it is not different from other prisons.

“I don’t see that the situation in Turku is any worse than anywhere else,” Kujala says in an interview with STT.

Last month, the CPT’s delegation visited Finland and visited prisons in Oulu and Turku, among others.

Committee According to a preliminary report, there have been several violent clashes in Turku Prison. According to the delegation, the security problems are due to the large number of members of organized criminal organizations in the prison and the shortage of qualified prison staff.

Juhani Järvi says that there have been two violent clashes between prisoners within this year. The second happened in June when a prisoner stabbed another.

“It is exceptional that two serious situations of violence occur in the same year, in which the device has caused serious injuries to another prisoner,” Järvi states.

The members of the criminal organizations sentenced to prison have been placed mainly in Riihimäki, Turku and Sukeva prisons.

Deputy Ombudsman Pasi Pölönen spring according to the inspection report, the security situation in Sukeva Prison is the most worrying.

According to the report, Sukeva differs from Riihimäki and Turku in that prisoners can stay there more freely with each other. It seems to undermine Sukeva’s safety.

Criminal Sanctions Institutions has already reacted to the situation in Turku Prison. At the beginning of October, the department announced that a new security department would be established in Turku Prison. The department is being set up as violence and its threat to staff has become more common.

According to the lake, staff shortages are a significant problem. Skilled staff cannot be recruited in prison. When there are not enough staff in a prison, the security of the prison deteriorates.

CEO Arto Kujala is on the same lines. According to him, the staffing problems have their roots in the major cuts that Rise has had to make.

Between 2006 and 2016, Rise had to save approximately 500 person-years during adjustment and productivity programs.

“When the staff was significantly reduced, the number of people trained in the field was also reduced. There is suddenly no trained staff available, ”says Kujala.

According to the Department of Criminal Sanctions, about 190 people work in Turku Prison. The facility can hold 225 prisoners.

Järvi emphasizes that Turku Prison is very suitable for accommodating prisoners who require a high level of security.

“We have a new prison that is well-compartmentalized. When there are a significant number of challenging prisoners and they start to have an influence in the prison community, we will face challenges in how to prevent their criminal acts, ”Järvi says.

Extensive drug smuggling was uncovered in prison last year, with the criminal organization United Brotherhood organizing drugs in jail in Kinder egg cases hidden inside the body, among other things.

Employee shortage it is challenging to patch up, as there has not been much willingness to work as a prison guard in recent years.

“Our appeal is not very great. Once the posts have been vacant, we have not received any applicants and do not even want to get deputies. It is undeniably a significant problem, ”says Järvi.

You can get a guard along a few fairways. The Criminal Sanctions Training Center trains forty guards each year.

“The number of admissions has been reasonably small in relation to the number of retirees, so there have not been enough officials for our permanent guard posts,” Järvi says.

Prisons may also hire graduates with an appropriate degree. The new guards will receive additional training in, among other things, security issues and the use of force.