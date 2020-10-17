Prisons Not all fellow students know that Jussi has a footband on his leg and that in the evenings he returns to his home in prison – such is the new open prison in the middle of Jyväskylä

“If you do the right thing here, you get trust and it carries far,” says the woman serving her seventh prison sentence.

Which in the morning Jussi cycles to the polytechnic to study the technical field – a control collar on his ankle. He is a prisoner who has lived in the new open prison in Jyväskylä since the summer.

“At school, better friends know where I come from, but they’re with you,” the 27-year-old says.

He has been convicted of fraud.

Jussi has a study permit on weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm. During that time, he can spend studying outside the house. Over the weekend, he can even go frisbee golf with another prisoner and jog in the evening.

“Even this morning, I went swimming first and then eating at the school canteen.”

In the middle the yard still stands with a surveillance camera pole, otherwise the prison looks more like a student dormitory. It replaced the old open prison in Laukaa.

Jyväskylä’s new open prison is located right next to the city center along the Tourujoki River.­

The prison is not surrounded by walls. There is a shared Jopoja in the yard for city trips. There are no cells, there are private rooms. Inmates go to the buildings and their own rooms with their own keys. They also have Cell Phones provided by the house, although you have to buy your own sim card. Jussik can also use his own smartphone when studying outside prison. For the night, though, the phones are put in storage.

Jyväskylä’s new prison shows the direction in which prison care is going. Underlying this is the idea of ​​preparing to live in a “civilian” and supporting the prisoner to return to a crime-free life. Access to open prison is not possible for all prisoners. Prisoners must commit to, for example, substance abuse and rules of order.

One must also be able to behave well and be sufficiently self-sufficient: each prisoner makes his own food. Everyday skills are learned, for example, in courses organized by Martto.

In July the opened prison is a new concept and business card of the Penitentiary from an open prison, which is in the middle of the city and where much of the activities take place outside the prison walls.

Attempts are made to reduce the risk of recidivism with everyone’s own plan, ie a plan of punishment. Their purpose is to provide pathways to a crime-free life, says the director of Jyväskylä Prison and the Community Sanctions Office. Tuula Tarvainen.

Prison manager Tuula Tarvainen and Jopoja used by prisoners in the prison yard.­

However, not all prisons develop in the same direction, as prisoners are different. At the beginning of October, the Criminal Sanctions Department said that a new security department would be established in Turku Prison. It is needed because violence and its threat to staff has become more common. In closed prisons, as in Riihimäki, the goal is for the prisoner to get out of the cell for about eight hours a day. In the emergency department, the time can be much shorter.

Jyväskylä prisoners, on the other hand, have an electronic surveillance strap on their ankles that indicates their location in real time and also afterwards. It controls that a prisoner travels through the city only in places where he is allowed to go. This could be, for example, a nearby grocery store.

Jussi says he appreciates his conditions of imprisonment. After the verdict is sitting a year later, he says he intends to stay out of jail. He feels that a freer period of imprisonment best supports him for the civilian.

“I wouldn’t see it as beneficial for me to carve something out of wood in a prison workshop, even if it’s quite nice. I believe that after the release of my education I have a similar occupation. This is great, ”says Jussi.

“Here we look to the future and not dig into the past and blame.”

But what if the city lights start to attract too much, after all, have got a taste of a semi-free, almost ordinary student life?

“Oh start getting interested in partying? In the school environment, you hear stories about other people’s evenings. That’s when it comes to mind that a pity when your own situation is like this. Now Korona has made it much easier, ”he laughs.

According to Director Tarvainen, there is a need specifically for such prisons, where opportunities are created for rehabilitation, study and access to working life.

“Isolation and exclusion from society does not further the goal of a crime-free life. Whenever possible, liberation should take place in such stages, ”Tarvainen says.

“It’s also a safer option for society as a whole. Every prisoner is released. ”

Jussi agrees.

“It’s an old way of thinking that we should be locked in a wet concrete wall. Losing freedom and self-determination is a big deal. It’s taken a hard time when I can’t be in normal interaction with people like before, ”Jussi replies.

He believes that if he had to be in a cell for the rest of his imprisonment, the civil life that would sometimes come together would be very much more difficult than it will now be.

“Every bit of sociality is important to me. That’s why I always go to school and, for example, to the library, where I can talk to people. ”

Samira, 35, is now in prison for the seventh time, but this time is the last, he says. She has a conviction for fraud, three children, primary school in between, but plans to study to be a beautician soon. There are about a year and a half of judgment left.

“Samira” has decorated the room to his liking.­

“An open house has to be earned,” he says.

However, Samira knows that the freedom of an open house is not real freedom.

“We are in a good position here, but still the family, the children and myself are suffering. You can’t leave here right away if something happens to a civilian. We have lost our freedom. ”

He gets to meet his children in his own home once a month.

In his opinion, the current prison period has nevertheless been a positive experience for him, in which he is able to make his own period of imprisonment a self-serving period in life. He also has experience from another open prison. Feeling there felt inadequate, no matter how tried.

“If it works right here, it will gain trust and it will carry far. The important thing is that there is no need to present anything to the staff here, but I can honestly talk to everyone. I’m supported here so I get a clean table from which to leave for civilians, ”he says.

Inside he has had time to think. It has led to the conclusion that life no longer continues on these signs.

“I’ve grown up here and figured, what are the reasons why I’m here. I weeded my life the kind of people who were not good for me. “

Prison psychologist Laura Jernberg uses her Tico Manchester Terrier in her work. The dog calms, cheers and delights the work community and prisoners. The picture is from the prison meeting room.­

Jussi and Samira repeatedly praise the staff of Jyväskylä Prison. Both also know exactly what to do as soon as they get free.

“By then, the cabin has already been arranged. I will probably spend the weekend with my loved ones, at least the siblings and their children would come along, ”says Jussi.

Samira says she will spend a home evening with her children.

“Then I go to the grave of my parents and grandma. And I get things in order. ”

Statistics on recidivism are partly on their side, partly against. Slightly more than half of the prisoners released in 2014 committed at least one crime during the five years of follow-up, followed by a new absolute prison sentence or community service. The probability of returning to prison for the first time is the lowest.

The names of Jussi and Samira have been changed due to the sensitivity of the subject.