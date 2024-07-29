Prisons, Nordio: “From the government an extraordinary investment plan”

An extraordinary investment plan for prisons was illustrated by the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio. “In 2024 alone, we have allocated an additional 10.5 million euros, more than tripling the budget of 4.4 million euros, for a total allocation of 14.9 million euros,” explained the Minister of Justice in a speech released by the Ministry. “To renew the system of penal execution in order to combine the certainty of punishment with the effectiveness of the social reintegration paths of prisoners and guarantee a positive impact on security and social cohesion, the strategic plan of the Ministry provides for a coordinated design of interventions,” he added. Of the funds, “9.5 million have been allocated for psychologists and one million for cultural mediators to increase the number of professionals in penitentiary institutions, in order to improve the quality of individualized treatment paths for prisoners”, explained Nordio, “7 million euros for the care and social reintegration of prisoners who have the legal requirements for access to alternative measures to detention, but are not in the socio-economic conditions to have a suitable home and what is necessary for sustenance; 5 million euros to increase the places available in residential facilities for the rehabilitation of drug-addicted prisoners, 9 million euros to strengthen professional training and work opportunities for prisoners, with an increase in the budget of one million for training and 8 million for work, thus doubling the budget foreseen for training, which goes from 1,066,151 to 2,066,151 euros”. Furthermore, the minister stressed, “the planned budget of 128 million euros for the remuneration of prisoners’ intramural work has been increased by 8 million; 19 million euros have been allocated for tax relief and incentives for businesses to increase work outside; 270 million euros co-financed by the European Union for the social and work inclusion of people serving sentences”. “We thus intend to implement a new model of penal execution, to be implemented in synergy with local authorities, the third sector and civil society, all necessarily involved in the processes of social inclusion also to strengthen collective security”, concluded Nordio.

Prisons, Nordio: “Government strengthens measures for staff”

The government has strengthened measures for prison staff, increasing all staff in the last year and a half: the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, underlined this this morning. “As also recently recalled by President Mattarella, prison cannot be a place where all hope is lost, it must not be transformed into a criminal gym; for this reason, since the beginning of our installation, the penitentiary world, as a whole, has been the object of the highest priority”, underlined the Keeper of the Seals.

“I asked my Offices for a survey of the interventions implemented in this year and a half. Well, as for the coverage of the organic plants, for the Educators within the structures we went from 905 units in October 2022 to 1,089 units on 1 July 2024, effectively filling the planned organic plant of 1,099 units; for the accounting officials we went from 530 units in October 2022 to 641 on 29 July 2024, on an organic plant of 739 units; the Cultural Mediator officials who in October 2022 were only 3, today are 61 compared to an organic plant of 67 units; the Penitentiary Directors went from 226 in October 2022 to 260 today, to which will be added 51 units of the second course intended to the prison counselors that will end in November and the start of 18 units in the third course that started on July 8. In total 330 against a staff of 350. In September, moreover, we will announce a competition for another 14 units. Aware of the insufficiency of the current plants, we have expanded the staff of prison managers that has been increased from 300 to 350 units; that of the General Managers that has been increased by two units with the creation of two new Superintendencies. We have hired, through the scrolling of rankings, 6 units of Central Function Managers”.