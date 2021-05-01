Prisons Large number of prison sentences postponed due to corona epidemic – prisons may soon become extremely crowded when queuing begins

Corona restrictions have reduced drug smuggling to prisons and improved security.

Prisons the corona situation has managed to be kept relatively good, mainly due to tight restrictions and a reduction in the number of prisoners. The downside is that prisons are soon threatened with overcrowding due to extremely suspended prison sentences.

Since December, the conversion of fines and the execution of unconditional custodial sentences of less than six months have been suspended. The exemption policy will continue until the end of June.

From the beginning of July, a large line of prisoners is to be dismantled by taking fined prisoners and those sentenced to short prison sentences back to prisons.

The dismantling of the queue should, at best, last well into 2022. The prisons are not enough to break the queue very quickly.

“We estimate that around 2,100 people sentenced to prison are awaiting execution at the beginning of July. Normally, the number is a few hundred, ”says the chief inspector of the Department of Criminal Sanctions Ilppo Alatalo.

More than 2,000 prisoners account for about a third of the number of prisoners who usually start serving a prison sentence each year.

“The load will be quite a bit in prisons. If the queue were dismantled evenly throughout the year, then there would be 175 more prisoners in prisons every day than usual. Even if the number were evenly distributed among all units, there would not be enough prisons, ”says Alatalo.

In reality, the admission of new prisoners is concentrated in certain prisons, such as Helsinki, Vantaa and Turku.

According to Alatalo, the situation is made particularly difficult by the fact that the coronavirus has hardly completely disappeared in the autumn.

“When prisons are filled at that time, arranging quarantines for new inmates becomes quite difficult. It will be a reasonably interesting problem to manage, ”says Alatalo.

It has now been easier for prisons to prevent the spread of coronary infections, as only about half the usual number of new prisoners have entered prisons during the restrictions. There have been hundreds of fewer prisoners in prisons every day than usual.

From prisoners and a total of just over 80 infections have been reported from workers throughout the corona epidemic.

“The number is really small compared to garrisons or other institutional activities,” says the Emergency Response Manager of the Penitentiary Anssi Vuosalmi.

According to Vuosalmi, the detected corona infections have almost without exception been acquired outside the prison. Infections have only spread inside prison walls earlier in Helsinki this spring, but the spread was stopped there as well.

“The risk is acute all the time. The case of Helsinki showed that infections can spread very quickly, ”says Vuosalmi.

In addition to the lower than usual number of prisoners, the spread of coronary infections has been prevented, for example, by quarantining new prisoners and restricting exit permits and meetings between prisoners and their relatives.

“This has been a stressful time for prisoners and staff. There have also been contacts from prisoners’ relatives that the situation is being considered difficult. However, I believe that the prisoners understand why the restrictions have been necessary, ”Vuosalmi says.

Restrictions have varied in different prisons based on the corona situation in each area. Restrictions have now begun to be phased out as the number of infections has decreased.

“Vaccination will also be a key issue in access to normal life in prisons. We do not yet know how many prisoners want to take the corona vaccine, ”says Vuosalmi.

Vaccination of prisoners is the responsibility of the Prison Health Unit of the National Institute for Health and Welfare under the THL.

“The proportion of vaccinated prisoners is currently slightly lower than in the rest of the population. It is due to the amount of vaccines received in prisons. I believe that the situation will be easier for us as well, when vaccine deliveries to Finland increase, ”says Vuosalmi.

If in a coronation situation, wants to see something good in prisons, so it has reduced prisoners ’drug use and improved safety.

“Restrictions related to the coronary situation have blocked drug smuggling routes to prisons when exit permits and appointments have been restricted. Violence between prisoners has also decreased. There have also been fewer assaults on personnel than in 2019, ”says the Director of Security at the Finnish Penal Sanctions Institute. Ari Juuti.