Too many pregnant prisoners: parliamentary question

After that in the in recent days the birth of a stillborn baby was the subject of a parliamentary question, yesterday morning 23 July an inmate of San Vittore she gave birth to a boy who is in good health. According to what has been learned from the Agithe birth took place within an hour between calling the 118 and the cesarean. In the previous days, the inmate allegedly refused to be sent to the hospital. In the last few weeks the Criminal Chamber of Milan and the Antigone associationwhich had recently quantified eight inmates expecting a single child in the institution of Milanese punishment, they brought attention to the issue by asking pregnant women to avoid prison.

Some parliamentarians of the Pd had asked the Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia for clarification after the death in hospital of a child born to a 34 year old of Roma origin brought to San Vittore for theft, assigned to the institute of attenuated custody Icam, but then held in prison “For better clinical monitoring”. This happens after the controversy over the entry into force last May 30 of a circular from the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office which makes the entry of pregnant women compulsory or with very young children in the presence of an arrest order. A turning point judged negatively by the Criminal Chamber because it revokes a 2016 circular who instead recommended not carrying out the arrest. The Milanese lawyers intend to ask the Region to find a solution.

