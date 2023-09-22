Prisons | IL: The Finnish prisoner who appeared in the Netflix series was shot shortly after filming

The Netflix series followed the lives of prisoners in Kylmäkoski prison. The host of the series says in a recent interview that one of the Finnish prisoners was shot dead after he was released from prison.

Netflix documentary series The toughest prisons in the world in the new season, Kylmäkoski prison, which is located in Akaa, Pirkanmaa, will be presented in one episode.

In the episode filmed in Finland in 2021, the everyday life of four prisoners is followed in particular.

British presenter of the documentary series Raphael Rowe spends seven days in Kylmäkoski prison and observes the activities of the rehabilitative prison. Iltalehten according to Rowe is an ex-convict who served 12 years for a murder he didn’t commit.

Now Rowe says Daily Mail – magazine, that one of the Finnish prisoners was shot to death shortly after his release from prison. It was reported in Finland first Evening newspaper.

Raphael Rowe sits with the prisoners at the dining table.

A man was killed in a shooting that happened last October, which happened at a truck stop in Valkeakoski. The shooting was about a showdown between two groups, which quickly turned violent and eventually into a shootout.

According to Iltalehti, his death was seen in the program Olli Kauhanen. The author was 20 years old Arttu Keinänenwho received a six-year prison sentence for the incident.

Last spring, the Pirkanmaa district court convicted Keinänen of manslaughter by exaggerating emergency protection, attempted manslaughter by exaggerating emergency protection, and causing danger.

The judgment given by the district court is not legally binding. The case is heard in the Court of Appeal of Turku.

In the Netflix series in addition to Kauhanen, his cellmate was seen Toni Sjöblom. They were both in Kylmäkoski prison after receiving sentences for kidnapping.

The men were in prison after kidnapping their victim and brutally torturing her for several days in 2020. According to Aamulehti the victim was humiliated with sexual crimes and kept imprisoned until the victim’s father brought the criminals thousands of euros in money.

Both of the men were from the Tampere region. Kauhanen received four and a half years in prison for the case, Sjöblom half a year less.

