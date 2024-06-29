Prisons | “Fucking monkey” is part of the guards’ vocabulary – prisoners talk about racism in prisons

Prisons|Based on Rise’s surveys, the atmosphere in prisons has not deteriorated. Any inappropriate behavior towards prisoners is unacceptable, says the head of the unit.

To be judged serving and recently released prisoners tell about the deteriorating atmosphere in prisons and inappropriate behavior of the staff. According to the prisoners interviewed by STT, the behavior of the prison staff appears, among other things, as deliberate provocation. Prisoners tell about deliberately ignoring needs, arbitrarily denying freedoms, shouting and using hostile language. According to Osa, certain guards thus try to make prisoners behave in a way that makes it possible to restrict their rights or to place them in solitary confinement.

The ombudsman activities of the Crime-free Life Support Foundation (Rets), which promotes the rights of prisoners, receive quite a lot of contacts from prisoners about various problem situations during and after imprisonment. Most of the issues can be resolved and progress is made well, says the representative Marjatta Kaurala.

According to Kaurala, Rets has recently received more contacts from prisoners than before about cases in which they say that they were provoked in prison in one way or another.

“There have been quite a few such contacts,” says Kaurala.

Kaurala considers it unfortunate if this kind of thing happens, because prisoners often already have bad experiences dealing with the authorities. Prisoners can, for example, be excluded from social and health services in welfare areas after being released from prison.

According to Kaurala, bad treatment can cause and increase anti-authority behavior more generally. At least it doesn’t promote motivation for a crime-free life, he says.

The Criminal Sanctions Institution (Rise) does not accept any kind of inappropriate behavior towards prisoners, says the head of the operational management unit Pekka Keskinen.

“Our work does not include provocation in any way. It is not acceptable in any way.”

STT has interviewed a total of eleven prisoners from six different prisons in southern Finland. Some have been released from their sentences during the spring or early summer, and many have several different placements behind them. Among the interviewees are prisoners of Finnish background as well as those belonging to different ethnic minorities.

The stories of the prisoners are united by the fact that they also talk about good and fair guards and criminal punishment supervisors. One prisoner especially praises one of Helsinki Prison’s criminal sanctions supervisors. According to the man, he speaks kindly to the prisoners and takes pains to ensure that their rights are fulfilled.

Prisoners who have toured several prisons point out that Turku prison stands out from others because of the good treatment of prisoners. People are treated as people there, says a prisoner who has recently been in prison in Turku.

Risen Keskinen says that based on the surveys given to prisoners, the atmosphere in prisons has not deteriorated. The most recent survey is from 2022. According to him, the average grade given to the atmosphere by prisoners on a scale of one to five is about 3.5. For prisoners with a foreign background, the average in 2022 was around 3.3.

“Based on this, I would consider it unlikely that widespread discrimination related to ethnic background or citizenship would occur.”

Prisoners say that racism manifests itself, among other things, in direct name-calling. At the beginning of the year, one prisoner who spoke to STT filed a complaint with the ombudsman about the Mikkeli prison guard who used racist language. According to the ombudsman’s decision, the prison had begun to investigate the matter. In his reply, the director of the prison said that he had been looking for the accused prisoner to find out, but had visited his ward whenever he was somewhere else.

According to the prisoner, racism was present in all the prisons he visited. He says, for example, that he witnessed a situation where a guard called a dark-skinned prisoner a “fucking monkey”. Another inmate, in a different prison, says that fucking monkey and the n-word are part of the vocabulary of certain guards when they address dark-skinned inmates.

Risen Keskinen believes that racist and inappropriate language are isolated cases. He adds that, despite this, the behavior is wrong.

“This is not acceptable in any case. It is not part of our values ​​to use such language. It’s quite clear.”

Prisoners according to that, prisoners with a foreign background are not given the same opportunities for work activities as prisoners with a Finnish background. According to one, work activities were only offered to native Finns in his department.

Three prisoners have said that if a prisoner belonging to an ethnic minority is queuing up for a toilet seat, the prison prefers to give it to a native Finn who has just arrived in the ward. As a cleaner, the inmate is responsible for cleaning the ward for a fee and is allowed to be out of his cell for longer. A prisoner with a Romani background says that he did cleaning work without compensation, because otherwise he would not have been granted a place.

Prisoners who practice Islam say that in some prisons it is possible to observe Ramadan. However, it is reported from two different prisons that Muslims are not allowed to pray in the same way as Christians, and that joint prayer has been made difficult or is suddenly completely forbidden.

Prisoners according to that, prisoners who speak other than Finnish may be treated condescendingly, even with hostility. One of the prisoners says that he witnessed a situation where a guard spoke Finnish to a prisoner who did not speak Finnish. The prisoner told the guard twice that he should speak English and after the second time the guard pushed him from the back, the man says.

Three prisoners who were in different prisons at the time of the interview say that prisoners who do not speak Finnish are largely dependent on the help and advice of other prisoners. Prisoners say that they have to advise prisoners dealing in English or other foreign languages ​​on very practical matters.

Retsi’s ombudsman is contacted about problems related to prisoners’ language rights, mainly in situations where the prisoner can’t even do business in English.

“At this time, prisoners rely on the help of their fellow prisoners in many matters. Sure, Rise uses interpreting services, but obviously not enough,” says Kaurala.

He thinks it is strange if it is not possible to do business in English in prisons.

“Yes, everyone knows English at least to some extent. But is there a reluctance to use it?”

According to Risen Keskinen, doing business in English is commonplace in prisons, and interpreters are used relatively often with those who speak other foreign languages.