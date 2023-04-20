Prisons | Five new prisons are being planned for Finland – They are all wanted in cities close to people

Before, prisons were built far away in the swamp, now they are wanted in growth centers close to people.

Rise i.e. the Criminal Sanctions Office is planning a major change to the Finnish prison map.

In the next few years, the operation of a few old and traditional prisons may end completely, if the plans to replace them with new facilities come to fruition.

These facilities that may be closed include Riihimäki prison and Helsinki prison, or Sörkkä, which belong to Finland’s most famous prisons, as well as Jokela prison and the much newer Kylmäkoski prison.

Rise plans to build new prisons in a project that will stretch until the end of the decade.

Riihimäki prison wall. The picture is from 2019.

The difference to the former idea of ​​placing prisons on the map of Finland is now that they are no longer wanted far away, but right in the growth centers. The time of so-called swamp prisons is over.

Five new prisons are planned. The biggest ones are the prison coming to Uusellemaa, with about 500 beds, and the prison coming to Pirkanmaa or Tampere, which would have about 400 beds.

Rovaniemi would become Finland’s northernmost prison, which would be a 50-bed remand prison.

On the other hand, an open prison with about 130 beds would be added to the new Saramäki prison in Turku, and at the same time, the Käyrä open prison in Aura municipality would be abolished.

In addition, a new 100-bed prison hospital would be attached to Vantaa prison.

Reasons there are several for new prisons. First of all, the current old facilities are starting to need major renovations, and Rise calculates that repairing the old ones will be more expensive than building new ones. Old facilities are often impractical, confusing, expensive to maintain and difficult to monitor.

Rise also calculates that the number of prisoners will increase. The biggest reason is the new sexual crime legislation that came into force at the beginning of the year, which produces even more prison inmates. According to Rise, its effect is about a hundred more prisoners per day.

“Such strictures in criminal policy are immediately visible to us. If there are more changes like this in the next terms of government, we have to be prepared”, says Pauli Nieminenhead of the responsibility area for development and guidance from the Criminal Sanctions Institute.

The establishment of the Rovaniemi remand prison is also affected by the change in the law. The new pretrial detention law requires that in 2025 the police can no longer keep prisoners in their own facilities, but they must be in Rise’s facilities. Rise has calculated that there is therefore a need for a 50-place remand prison in northern Finland.

Uusimaa the new prison would be located somewhere in the capital region and would therefore replace the Helsinki prison in Hermann and the Jokela prison along the track, possibly also the Suomenlinna open prison.

“The city of Helsinki is growing and the prison threatens to be left at the feet of urban development. It could be in everyone’s interest to abolish it and move it to another part of Uusimaa,” says Nieminen.

See also Now yes, the third war? | Analysis The oldest parts of the Helsinki prison were built at the end of the 19th century.

“At the same time, we could get rid of Riihimäki prison, which has prisoners from all over southern Finland. It’s an almost hundred-year-old building with enhanced surveillance departments and a variety of demanding controls,” he says.

“There are also rehabilitative activities and study facilities, but it was not originally planned for any of these.”

In Tampere or its surrounding municipalities, Rise is planning a hybrid facility with a closed side, an investigation and open prison, and a release unit. In addition to Pirkanmaa, it would serve Satakunta and Kanta-Hämet.

The problem is the long transport journey of remand prisoners to the court from Kylmäkoski prison, as well as the prison’s facilities, which are in need of expensive renovation and are otherwise cramped.

“Tampere prison is a big deal. We hope that we can move forward with the plan. The exact location is not known, but from Rise’s point of view, the best location could be somewhere along the Helsinki highway near Tampere. The idea is that it would be in use from the 2030s onwards”, says Nieminen.

Nieminen emphasizes that in the cases of the prisons in Tampere and Uusimaa, it is only about starting the needs planning, not yet planning the construction.

One the idea of ​​prisons being placed in growth centers and close to people is in the interest of the staff. A modern prison needs a lot of different professionals in addition to guards, such as psychologists, social workers, substance abuse rehabilitators and teachers.

See also Lawsuits | NY Times: Accused of manslaughter, Alec Baldwin's charges were reduced Ward C3 of Riihimäki prison in 2019.

Recruiting and keeping them in the workplace, as well as commuting, are easier when prisons are located in the immediate vicinity of big cities. From the prisoner’s point of view, the situation is that family and friends probably have a shorter visiting distance in these regions.

Currently, 60 percent of prisoners sit in closed wards and 40 in open institutions. According to Nieminen, the ratio is intended to be reversed to half and half, because it is more appropriate to train prisoners towards freedom this way.

Rise is now looking in the direction of the new government and its future program in its plans. In its calculations, the new prison network would be 70 million euros cheaper than the major renovation of the current one.

“Space efficiency would improve and the carbon footprint would decrease. Now we have 98 square meters of space per prisoner, and in the new network it would be 63 square meters,” says Nieminen. In the plan, Rise would only have 200,000 square meters instead of the current 300,000.

“The availability of personnel is also a big issue in the future. We want to keep the current ones and we also need more of them, because the number of prisoners is increasing.”