Prisons | Finland’s prisons were filled to capacity – The reason can be found in the parliament

Prisoners the number has increased in recent years in Finland. It is due more to the tightening of criminal policy than to the actual crime situation changing, estimates the professor emeritus of criminal law and criminology Tapio Lappi-Seppälä.

According to him, in some cases there has been a shift towards harsher punishment practices and tougher discipline in Finland.