Prisons | Finland’s prisons were filled to capacity – The reason can be found in the parliament

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2024
in World Europe
Prisons | Finland’s prisons were filled to capacity – The reason can be found in the parliament
According to Emeritus Professor Tapio Lappi-Seppälä, the increase in the number of prisoners is due more to criminal policy than to a change in the crime situation.

Prisoners the number has increased in recent years in Finland. It is due more to the tightening of criminal policy than to the actual crime situation changing, estimates the professor emeritus of criminal law and criminology Tapio Lappi-Seppälä.

According to him, in some cases there has been a shift towards harsher punishment practices and tougher discipline in Finland.

