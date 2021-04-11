Prisons Corona restrictions have reassured the drug situation in prisons, but more unwell people are entering prisons: “Especially the homeless have been in really bad shape”

Korona has made drug use in prisons more difficult when, for example, drug-free wards have had to be quarantined.

Prisons corona restrictions have significantly reduced the amount of drugs and calmed conditions in institutions. Because of Korona, prison visits and prisoner leave permits, among other things, have been on ice for a long time over the past year.

“There are far fewer intoxicants on the move because supply routes are very much blocked due to these restrictions. As a result, the findings and cases of intoxication have decreased and the wards are calmer, ”says the director of Turku Prison. Juhani Järvi.

Also the director of Helsinki Prison Eeva Säisä says the situation in prison is calmer due to corona restrictions. However, attempts are still being made to deliver drugs to the prison in many ways, such as throwing them over the wall or with the mail. According to Sääinen, during the Korona period, one phenomenon familiar from previous years has also been encountered in Helsinki Prison.

“A classic example of low access to drugs and narcotics is when screams are starting to be found in prison. In recent years, screaming companies were common, but not anymore, ”says Säisä.

Although intoxicants reduction and calm in prisons can be considered good things, Järvi emphasizes that long-standing restrictions are difficult for prisoners.

“It’s hard for prisoners and their relatives not to get to meet. It is miserable that the restrictions have had to be continued, but we are forced to do so, ”he says.

Coronal due to the implementation of the fines prisoners sentenced to a maximum of six months imprisonment penalty is the time limit in order to reduce the number of prisoners had to be. Säisä is worried about what will happen when they start taking them back to jail in the summer.

“Based on last fall, the flood of prisoners will be huge, and it is also strongly related to the substance abuse problem. Short-term prisoners and prisoners are in many ways the most marginalized and incompetent of all, and in a particularly bad situation during the Korona period. There are also very serious substance abuse problems and related substance abuse diseases, which means that we can already find out how the facilities are sufficient and how other health conditions can be treated, ”says Säisä.

Also the Criminal Sanctions Institute Specialist in (Rise) substance abuse work Ulla Knuuti describes the past year as “quite awful”.

“Prisoners with substance abuse problems, especially the homeless, have been in really bad shape during the corona year when they arrived at the prison. Because of the corona, many places have been closed and they have not really received any help from the civilian. Now that even the prison cells have been closed to the point of not taking in short-term and fined prisoners, they won’t even be able to rest for even a short time, ”he says.

Within prisons, corona restrictions have affected the provision of substance abuse treatment and the operation of substance-free wards. According to Knuut, for example, less group-type rehabilitation activities have been organized.

“Groups have not dared to be kept because of the risk of infection, as they usually involve prisoners from several different wards. In addition, in a large number of prisons, drug-free wards have had to be closed down because the facilities have been needed as quarantine and isolation wards, ”says Knuuti.

In drug-free wards, prisoners commit to drug-free and give their consent to be tested for intoxication at a lower threshold than in closed wards in general.

According to Rise about 80 per cent of prisoners have a substance abuse problem, but even under normal circumstances, only 10 to 15 per cent of prisoners participate in group substance abuse programs. According to Knuut, during the Korona period, the number has continued to fall.

In addition to groups, prisons offer individual substance abuse work, but it is difficult to accurately record the number of participants.

“Conversations can be such that it’s hard to tell if it’s a substance abuse conversation or something else. Our customers have a lot of problems in every area of ​​life. Therefore, it is not enough to treat only the substance abuse problem, but to take care of many other things in that person’s life, ”Knuuti emphasizes.

According to Sääinen, group-based drug work is demanding and not everyone’s thing.

“The group needs to have confidence and the situation is safe, because there they open their own things in consultation with their fellow prisoners. I would see more broadly that other rehabilitative activities from work onwards are also substance abuse rehabilitation. A drug-free lifestyle is pervasive in everything and there is little substance abuse work done in every thing here. ”

Many inmates also feel that they do not have a substance abuse problem or do not want help with it.

“In 2019, a survey was conducted to which about half of the prisoners responded. Thirty percent of respondents said they received help to treat their substance abuse problem. 20 per cent said they had not received help and the remaining 50 per cent thought they did not need any help, ”Knuuti says.