Drugs and cell phones with drones in prisons, 4 arrests

They delivered drugs and cell phones to prisons using drones. For this accusation, the Flying Squad of the State Police of the Asti Police Headquarters, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor's Office of the same city, carried out 4 precautionary custody orders in prison, issued by the investigating judge of Asti, against people in various Italian provinces.

They are accused of having participated in various capacities in a criminal association aimed at the delivery of prohibited material within some prison facilities in the Piedmont, Sicily, Marche, Campania and Abruzzo regions.