They constitute one of the most emotional elements, if not the most, of a campaign that the covid has turned cold and telematic. But the prisoners of the trial of you process, convicted of crimes of sedition and embezzlement, are also a weapon of the independence movement to counteract the so-called “Illa effect”, which places the PSC as the third party in contention in the race for the Generalitat. Yesterday the incarcerated, who have been in the third degree prison since last Friday, read a manifesto to stage a sovereignist unit that has been limping and long since a year ago President Quim Torra ended the legislature due to disloyalty between the partners. In an attempt to present a joint project, the text read yesterday advocates “a Government of the Generalitat that defends an inclusive country project, at the service of social reconstruction and national liberation.” “And in order to advance towards that common horizon, it is unavoidable to continue building a shared strategy.”

The document was sponsored by Òmnium, the only entity under whose umbrella ERC and Junts per Catalunya meet without reluctance. Each prisoner and prisoner of the trial of the procés read a paragraph of the manifesto that asks for amnesty, “the return of the exiles” and the right of self-determination. However, the attendees and the organizers were very careful not to step on the red lines imposed by the Provincial Electoral Board of Barcelona and not to turn the meeting – which was presented as a press conference – into a tribute “to political prisoners and exiles ”, In the language of the Board itself in the ruling that explicitly vetoed that possibility.

The granting of the third prison degree to the imprisoned independence leaders has made them a political asset for their respective parties, Esquerra Republicana and Junts per Catalunya. Which – is not trivial – allows them to unite an electorate that is not very motivated in times of a pandemic and that has witnessed the continued discrepancies between the partners of the Generalitat. Hence, yesterday’s act would like to resuscitate hope in a unity that both parties take for granted due to the clash of strategies between the two great sovereign parties.

Both organizations publicly propose a joint Executive. They do it both in campaign events and in the manifesto read yesterday. But, as ERC and Junts leaders acknowledge in private, it is difficult to marry the express independence proposed by those of Carles Puigdemont with the “broad way” suggested by Oriol Junqueras’ party on their electoral posters. It is true that Esquerra Republicana does not renounce the Unilateral Declaration of Independence (DUI) that Junts defends after the threshold of 50% of the votes for secessionist parties. But the Republicans put many conditions – such as an overwhelming majority of the society in favor of independence – that makes it almost unfeasible.

Yesterday it was time to stage a unit, as happened last Friday. That day, around 10:30 in the morning, both the Republicans Oriol Junqueras and Raül Romeva and the leader of Òmnium Jordi Cuixart showed harmony when they left the Lledoners prison, as well as the members of Junts per Catalunya Jordi Sànchez, Josep Rull, Jordi Turull and Joaquim Forn. They all seemed conspired to take advantage of every minute of freedom, as Turull summed up. A little before nine in the morning, the Republican Dolors Bassa, a former councilor, was leaving the Puig de les Basses prison. It would not be until Saturday when the also Republican Carme Forcadell could enjoy the third degree prison.

The sword of Damocles that weighs on all of them is the resource of the prosecution. Another political weapon for this campaign. If the matter is resolved quickly – something not very likely, since we are facing an appeal and not an appeal, which would have suspensive character of the measure – and the third degree is revoked in the middle of the campaign, the pro-independence parties will turn to present their leaders as “victims of repression.” On the contrary, if they continue with the third degree, their presence will normalize and it is probable that as the days go by, the secessionist formations will pass from ellipsis to the terrain of the concrete. Junqueras has already gone down in some of his speeches to talk about corruption, one of the Achilles de Junts heels, majority heir to the Convergència of the 3% case. Meanwhile, Puigdemont asks for the vote for its formation and expressly not for ERC, because Junts are “those who stand up.”

Junqueras is the great asset of this Esquerra campaign. If as a deputy he used to address the parliamentary chamber without papers, in electoral events his presence and the homily tone he uses in his reflections give more political vitality to some rallies in which the candidate, Pere Aragonès, brings a more technocratic and foreseeable. In fact, there are many who believe that the Republican leader imprisoned in Lledoners saves a good part of the electoral acts of his party. The important thing in this electoral race is to arrive first and ensure the hegemony of the independence movement. Whoever gets more deputies will be able to choose alliances. In this sense, the contribution of Junqueras to the ERC campaign is fundamental, they think from the Republican party.

The same does not happen in Junts per Catalunya, where there are plenty of tables. Laura Borràs knows how to please her electorate and has a good command of words. This is what that’s about. The ideological volatility of Puigdemont’s party is compatible with his proposal for “magical independence”, as defined by the CUP leader Carles Riera. The lack of specificity in many areas is compatible with the harsh terminology of the leaders of the formation, which allows a perfect communion with their electorate. Among the independence prisoners they have the support of Jordi Turull, a former historical convergent. Turull, last weekend, called on secessionism to react at the polls with its vote to “avoid chemical castration” of Catalan institutions.

What is being resolved in this campaign – and the prisoners, especially in the case of ERC, can contribute to it – is the hegemony of the independence movement. Whoever gets to Plaça de Sant Jaume first will be the one to decide. Meanwhile, Salvador Illa has become the enemy to beat. Lest in the heat of the battle between secessionists a third party in contention anticipates them.