Fugitives are in a semi-open regime; They took the security guard's sneakers and a radio communicator

At least 7 inmates escaped from a prison in the east of São Paulo, around 8:20 pm on Monday (Dec 25). The prisoners, who were incarcerated in the CDP (Provisional Detention Center) Belém 1, broke part of a fence, the bolt of a gate and a bathroom window.

They captured a security guard outside the unit and fled with the agent's sneakers and radio. The man was not injured. The prisoners were from the semi-open regime. The information comes from the Public Security Secretariat.

In a statement, the Government of the State of São Paulo stated that the Military Police continued to search for detainees until this Tuesday afternoon (Dec 26, 2023). The case was registered as evasion and robbery at the 30th DP (Tatuapé) and is being investigated by the Civil Police.

The Penitentiary Administration Secretariat states that, when they are recaptured, the fugitives will return to the closed regime.

Here is the full text released by the state government:

“The Military Police are searching for seven inmates who escaped from CDP Belém I, around 8:20 pm on Monday (25), after damaging part of a fence, the bolt of a gate and a window. They captured a security guard and fled with the victim's sneakers and radio communicator. The fugitives were from the semi-open regime. The case was registered as evasion and robbery in the 30th DP, being the area of ​​the 81st DP and is being investigated by the Civil Police.”