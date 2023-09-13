Rogov: captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces declared decadent moods in Zaporozhye

The head of the “We are together with Russia” movement, Vladimir Rogov, said that soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) captured on the front line in the Zaporozhye region admitted to decadent sentiments in the ranks of the Ukrainian army. His words lead RIA News.

Rogov clarified that the prisoners talk about poor morale and decadent attitudes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Many of them don’t know how to give up, he said. For them, this is “the only real opportunity to save their lives,” Rogov noted.

The representative of Zaporozhye recalled that in order to switch to the peaceful side, soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces can use the specially created humanitarian frequency 149.200 and call “Volga” on the air.

Earlier it became known about the panicky mood of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters. Acting Governor of the Zaporozhye region Yevgeny Balitsky said that the Ukrainian military feels tired due to “colossal losses”, as well as the coordinated actions of Russian units.