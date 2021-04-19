In the US state of Florida, inmates used car break-in skills to rescue a child trapped in a car. The Unilad building drew attention to the video recording of the incident.

A group of inmates were repairing a road in the Tampa area when a man accidentally locked his one-year-old daughter in a car. The keys also remained in the car, so he could not release it.

A crowd of onlookers gathered near the car. This attracted the attention of the sheriff’s deputies who were guarding the prisoners.

The footage, taken by the girl’s mother, shows a group of people in prison uniforms breaking the car lock to free the child. They opened the door in a few minutes, and the girl was reunited with her parents.

“Our charges are people who have made mistakes. We are trying to rehabilitate them in order to return them to society. Many of them know they were wrong, they made the wrong choice, but they want to get life back on track, ”said Chris Nocco, spokesman for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was not injured as a result of the incident. On the recording, you can hear how the crowd rejoices at the release of the girl thanks to the special skills of the prisoners.

