The aim is to ensure that authorities have recent information on fugitives to facilitate identification in cases of escape.

THE Bill 2093/24 establishes annual photo and video registration of prisoners. The proposal is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies. The text, by deputy Bibo Nunes (PL-RS), adds the obligation to Criminal Enforcement Act.

According to Nunes, the project seeks to ensure that, in cases of escape, authorities have recent information to facilitate the identification and capture of prisoners. Here is the full of the text (PDF – 97 kB).

“By maintaining a visual database that can be quickly accessed and shared, the capture of fugitives becomes more efficient, strengthening search efforts and increasing community safety.”said the deputy.

Next steps

The proposal will be analyzed in conclusive character by the Public Security and Combating Organized Crime committees; and the Constitution and Justice and Citizenship committees.

With information from Chamber Agency.