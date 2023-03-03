Report indicates that family members deliver or send medication to the prison, but detainees do not receive

A DPU (Union Public Defender’s Office) and the DPDF (Defensoria Pública do Distrito Federal) said that demonstrators arrested because of the extremist acts of January 8 did not receive medication for continuous use. The situation is contained in the 2nd Joint Human Rights Monitoring Report, which lists actions taken in relation to detainees since the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers. Here’s the full of the document (1 MB).

The document highlights that the prisoners reported not having received “timely medical care” and indicated “unreasonable delay in obtaining and receiving medication”. Also according to the report, some detainees with chronic illnesses, “that require the continuous use of certain drugs”had still not received the medication by February 15, when members of the DPDF visited Provisional Detention Center 2, in Complexo da Papuda.

According to the report, “people with health problems who need continuous medication were identified, such as seropositive people, with diabetes, heart problems, hypertension, fibromyalgia and asthma/bronchitis. People who need a special diet were also identified, as well as people with lactose and gluten intolerance.”.

On a visit to the Feminine Penitentiary of the Federal District, on February 27, the defenders said that family members deliver or send medication to the prison, but the detainees do not receive it. “They cannot find out the explanation for this retention and/or delay”, says the document.

The federal public defenders spoke with the penitentiary’s management to verify the detainees’ questions. “It was reported that, currently, there is only one yard chief responsible for sorting the medication from the entire penitentiary and, therefore, it may be that between the arrival of the medication at the prison and the distribution to the inmates it takes some time”states the document.

Other complaints from detainees

With regard to food, the report says that “by all indications, supplies only seem to get worse”. According to the document, the “the overwhelming majority of inmates pointed out that one of the proteins provided is absolutely inedible, which has made them throw it away, as they cannot eat it”.

There are also complaints about the quality of the water that reaches the cells, because the appearance and taste are not pleasing: “The detainees put some pieces of cloth on the faucet, in an attempt to filter the water, but the measure did not prevent several of them from having diarrhea and other intestinal complications. When removed, it was possible to notice how dirty the piece of cloth was”.