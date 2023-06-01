Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Ukraine accuses Russia of “systematically” committing atrocities against civilians. Now there are new charges.

Kiev – For 15 months there has been repeatedly Reports of war crimes in the Ukraine war. Now Ukrainian prisoners of war are making serious allegations of torture against Russia. Russian prison guards are said to routinely beat and electric shock deported civilians and threaten to execute them. This is reported by the independent Russian news site Meduza citing former Ukrainian prisoners of war.

“We were turned into hunted animals,” said Alexander Tarasov, who organized rallies against the Russian occupation in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson before his arrest in March 2022. The guards also allegedly used torture tactics against Spanish volunteer Mariano García Calatayud. He is one of several foreigners who were also forcibly deported.

Scores of Ukrainian civilians are being held in special pre-trial detention centers on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia. © IMAGO/Sergei Malgavko

Numerous Ukrainian civilians were forcibly deported during the Ukraine war

Overall become noisy Meduza currently around 100 Ukrainian civilians in special pre-trial detention centers on the peninsula annexed by Russia Crimea detained. These are said to be volunteers, journalists and military officers. The Russian authorities therefore do not classify them as prisoners of war, do not bring charges and do not allow legal advice. From Meduza Russian security service officials cited said the Ukrainian civilians were being held captive to help Russia identify Ukrainian military informants and build its own intelligence network.

The Ukrainian military estimates the number of in all Russia detained Ukrainian civilians to more than 3,000, many of whom are said to have died in captivity. This information cannot be independently verified.

Allegations in the Ukraine war: “Torture policy is part of Moscow’s criminal plan”

In April, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin accused Russia of “systematically” committing atrocities in the country Ukraine to commit. “These actions are not accidental or spontaneous, they are part of a widespread and systematic attack by the Kremlin on the civilian population of Ukraine,” Kostin told the Foreign Affairs Committee in the US House of Representatives in Washington. “This policy of torture is part of Moscow’s criminal plan to subdue the Ukrainians.” Ukraine war shamelessly against the fundamental principles of international law. According to Kostin, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are investigating around 80,000 cases of alleged Russian war crimes in the country. Moscow denies all allegations.

Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in 2014, human rights groups and the United Nations have regularly reported on the illegal detention and torture of civilians. (cs)