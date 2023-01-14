In all, 1,398 people are in prison for alleged involvement in the January 8 demonstrations in Brasília

The 1,398 arrested for participating in extremist acts and camps at the Army Headquarters, in Brasília, on January 8 and 9, are separated from the prison mass in the Federal District, according to SEAPE (Secretary of State for Penitentiary Administration) . The arrival of new inmates increased the overcrowding of the capital’s prison system.

Before the radical arrests, the Papuda Penitentiary Complex held about 15,000 inmates, although the structure is designed to hold 8,000. Seape allocated 904 new prisoners to CDP 2 (Provisional Detention Center 2), inaugurated during the covid-19 pandemic in the capital.

Currently, CDP 2 houses 2,139 people, about 81.9% more than the building was built to accommodate: 1,176.

In the Feminine Penitentiary of the Federal District, the Colmeia, there is room for 1,028 people. However, there are 1,148 women imprisoned there. Of that total, 494 were arrested for their involvement in right-wing extremist acts.

“Until the moment [os presos] are separated, but we still don’t know how it will be. After everyone passes the custody hearing, it will be defined [como ficarão alocados]”, reported Seape. Criminal police officers are being reallocated to meet the new demands in prisons.

VACCINATION AND EXAMINATIONS

All those detained in extremist acts underwent examinations upon entering the DF prison system. Health professionals working in prisons also offered the vaccine against covid. It is not mandatory to take the vaccine, according to Seape.

“In relation to the vaccine, the custodian is offered the possibility of immunizing himself, being offered, among others, vaccination against the coronavirus, with the option of receiving it”informed the secretariat in a note.

Seape explained that the new prisoners underwent blood pressure, diabetes, covid and “other active searches that can be carried out through blood samples, such as tuberculosis, HIV, syphilis and others.”