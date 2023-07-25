And the prison authorities indicated via the WhatsApp application that “at the present time, it is reported that 90 prison guards have been detained,” noting that all the detained elements are “in good condition.”
The authorities said that prisoners in 13 prisons across the country are on hunger strike.
This comes in the wake of new acts of violence in the “Guayas 1” prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil, which resulted in the death of six prisoners and the injury of 11 others in clashes between rival gangs.
Mass murder and unspeakable violence
- Ecuador’s overcrowded prisons often witness mass killings and shocking levels of violence such as beheadings.
- Since February 2021, more than 12 murders have been recorded in prisons, resulting in the death of more than 420 prisoners in bloody clashes, which included beheadings and burnings.
- Riots are taking place between members of rival gangs linked to drug trafficking in a country that has become a major player in the drug trade in Latin America.
- Guayaquil, which is the commercial center of the country and the center for shipping the bulk of the drug, is one of the regions with the greatest prevalence of crime.
- Ecuador of 18 million people sandwiched between Colombia and Peru, the world’s two largest producers of cocaine, is experiencing the worst escalation of violence in its recent history.
- The city of Guayaquil, home to three million people, has become a hub for drug shipments to the United States and Europe.
- Ecuadorian authorities have seized 455 tons of drugs since Guillermo Lasso assumed the presidency in May 2021.
- There are 36 prisons in the country with a capacity of about 30,000 prisoners, knowing that the number of prisoners is 31,321, according to official data.
