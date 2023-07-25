And the prison authorities indicated via the WhatsApp application that “at the present time, it is reported that 90 prison guards have been detained,” noting that all the detained elements are “in good condition.”

The authorities said that prisoners in 13 prisons across the country are on hunger strike.

This comes in the wake of new acts of violence in the “Guayas 1” prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil, which resulted in the death of six prisoners and the injury of 11 others in clashes between rival gangs.

Mass murder and unspeakable violence